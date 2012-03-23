(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 23 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Allergan Inc. --------------------------------- 23-Mar-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: A+/Stable/A-1 Country: United States
State/Province: California
Primary SIC: Pharmaceutical
preparations
Mult. CUSIP6: 018490
Mult. CUSIP6: 01849J
Mult. CUSIP6: 01849K
Mult. CUSIP6: 01849Q
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
27-Apr-2010 A+/A-1 A+/A-1
29-Apr-1991 A/A-1 A/A-1
===============================================================================
Rationale
The ratings on Irvine, Calif.-based specialty pharmaceutical and
medical-device company Allergan Inc. reflect its "strong" business risk
profile, and "minimal" financial risk profile, per our definition. We are
modifying the business risk profile to "strong" from "satisfactory," given
Allergan's demonstrated ability to retain market share in its key neurotoxin
and glaucoma franchises. The company holds leading positions in specialty
pharmaceutical (83% of 2011 sales) and medical products (17%) markets, with
minimal competitive threats. It has good product and geographic diversity.
Although there is some product concentration in Botox (30% of sales), end use
is split 51/49 between therapeutic indications and cosmetic uses, and approved
therapeutic indications continue to receive regulatory approvals. Risks
include increasing global pressures on reimbursement, high R&D spending to
maintain its competitive advantage and niche products, legal challenges, and
modest sensitivity to economic cycles. Minimal financial risk is characterized
by strong cash flows, low debt leverage, and exceptional liquidity.