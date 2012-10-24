The rating actions follow Groupama's nonpayment of the coupon due Oct. 22, 2012, on its 2007 junior subordinated notes. We understand that, according to the provision "Interest - Compulsory Interest and Optional Interest" in the Terms and Conditions of this issue, the notes contain optional payment features that allow the group to cancel coupon payments in certain circumstances and any such failure to pay shall not constitute a default by the issuer under the notes.

The rating action reflects the application of our criteria in the article "Hybrid Capital Handbook: September 2008 Edition," published Sept. 15, 2008, on Standard & Poor's Global Credit Portal. We had already lowered the issue rating on these notes to 'CC' from 'B' on Oct. 9, 2012 (see "French Insurer Groupama Ratings Lowered On Announced Coupon Nonpayment On 2007 Hybrids; All Ratings On Watch Negative").

RATINGS LIST

Downgraded; CreditWatch Action

To From

Groupama S.A.

Junior Subordinated C CC/Watch Neg