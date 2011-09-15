(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 15- Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based Simhadri Power Limited's (SPL) INR2.3bn long-term project bank loan a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch B-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable.

SPL was incorporated by Steel Exchange India Limited (SEIL) to design, construct, operate and maintain a 60MW waste heat recovery power plant on the premises of SEIL-operated Gold Star Alloys Limited's directly reduced iron (DRI) plant at Sriramapuram Village in Andhra Pradesh. The DRI plant would provide fuel to the waste heat recovery boiler (coal fines, char from DRI kilns, DRI kiln waste gases).to produce around 40MW of power. The remaining 20MW will be generated using F-grade coal from the open market. 30MW of power will be purchased by SEIL under a 15-year fixed-price power purchase agreement (PPA). The DRI plant is expected to become fully operational with the commissioning of the SPL's power plant.

The rating is constrained by the lack of firm domestic fuel supply (coal) arrangements, given the shortage of domestic coal. SPL has signed a fuel supply agreement for Indonesian coal. However, uncertainty regarding price and tenor of the contract, notwithstanding the small quantity (239,190tpa) of coal required, limits any positive impact. If SPL does import coal, the higher price per unit is likely to impact the project's debt service coverage ratios. Further, around 23MW of power is to be sold as merchant power in the market, for which no tie-ups have been made so far. This further constrains the rating as coverage ratios are sensitive to the off-take price for the merchant power component.

The rating is further constrained by the absence of an engineering, procurement and construction contract; construction work and its supervision is being carried out by SPL with separate equipment supply and installation contracts for different pieces of equipment. As a result, completion risk remains with SPL. However, a report from the Lenders' Engineer, monitoring work done up to May 2011, confirms satisfactory progress so far.

The rating reflects SPL's strong linkages with SEIL, as partial fuel supplier and power offtaker, which are reinforced by SEIL's unconditional and irrevocable guarantee to repay the outstanding loan amount. However, Fitch views this guarantee as limited credit enhancement given SEIL's weak credit profile and the potential timing of invocation of the guarantee, which would take place post-default.

Positive rating action may result from timely completion of the power plant, tie-ups for fuel supply or a PPA for the remaining power. Failure to achieve construction milestones and construction cost overruns may result in a rating downgrade.