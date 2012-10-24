Rationale

The downgrade reflects our view that Moto's liquidity has significantly deteriorated as a result of the group's inability to grow EBITDA over the past few quarters. In particular, covenant headroom under senior secured facilities has tightened to less than 15% as of the end of June 2012, and we believe headroom could further decline over the next 12 months if operating performance does not improve. We have therefore revised downward our liquidity assessment to "less than adequate" from "adequate" previously. In addition, free cash flow and credit metrics remain below our rating guidelines and are unlikely to improve for the foreseeable future, in our opinion.

Moto has been unable to continue growing its earnings from capital expenditure (capex) initiatives such as site refurbishments and franchise management due to flat traffic volumes on U.K. motorways, reduced consumer spending, and reduced demand for fuel due to higher prices in the context of a weak macroeconomic environment in the U.K. Moto's operating performance in 2012 has been broadly in line with our revised expectations but below our guidelines for the 'B' rating, which we assigned based on previous assumptions of ongoing healthy traffic volumes and EBITDA growth.

Traffic volumes on U.K. motorways correlate closely with GDP growth, which has been flat to negative in the past couple of years. Furthermore, inflation has been outpacing wage growth, which has dented consumer purchasing power. We anticipate that the macroeconomic environment in the U.K. will remain weak over the medium term, with nominal GDP growth and ongoing pressures on consumer discretionary spending.

For the financial year to Dec. 31, 2012, we forecast that Moto's revenues will be about GBP850 million and that Standard & Poor's-adjusted EBITDA will be about GBP78 million. We estimate that Moto's adjusted EBITDA interest coverage will be about 1.3x, around the same level as 2011, which is below our 1.5x guideline for the 'B' rating level. We forecast free operating cash flow (FOCF) at GBP13 million per year, which is required to meet debt amortization of about GBP40 million over the next three years. Moto's access to its revolving credit and capex facilities--which could be limited in case of covenant breach--is therefore crucial in order to service debt. We do not anticipate any significant improvement in trading conditions or credit metrics in 2013.

Based on Moto's interim financial accounts to June 27, 2012, turnover was down by 2.8% with negative l.0% non-fuel like-for-like sales. Fuel volumes were down by 4.2%. On a rolling 12-month basis, reported EBITDA was GBP76.4 million and reported interest coverage 1.14x.

We assess Moto's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" under our criteria, with adjusted debt to EBITDA of about 7.5x and funds from operations (FFO) to debt of less than 5%. In the absence of EBITDA growth, we do not believe that the company will be able to deleverage significantly over the next few years. Low cash flow generation, progressively tightening covenants on bank facilities, and a large bullet maturity in 2016 weigh on the sustainability of Moto's capital structure, in our opinion.

Moto's high leverage is somewhat offset by our assessment of its business risk profile as "fair." This reflects our opinion of Moto's sustainable position as the largest motorway service area (MSA) operator in the U.K., the high barriers to entry due to legal planning restrictions on building new MSAs close to existing sites, and Moto benefiting from a portfolio of high-quality freehold and MSAs throughout the U.K., which provides solid asset backing. These strengths are moderated, in our view, by the company's exposure to fluctuations in U.K. consumer discretionary spending, traffic volumes, and fuel prices, and reliance on third-party brands.

Liquidity

We assess Moto's liquidity as "less than adequate" under our criteria. Although we believe that liquidity sources should exceed its uses by more than 1.2x over the next 12 months, we forecast in our base-case scenario that headroom on its progressively tightening covenants will be less than 10% over the next 12 months.

We base our liquidity assessment on the following factors and assumptions:

-- Our forecast that the headroom on the financial covenants of Moto's bank facilities will not be able to withstand a fall in EBITDA of less than 10% in the next 12.

-- Unrestricted cash on hand of about GBP25 million.

-- An undrawn GBP30 million, five-year capex facility, and a GBP20 million working capital facility, with GBP15.6 million available as of June 2012. Both facilities expire in 2016.

-- Limited liquidity needs. These cover capex of about GBP10 million per year and moderate debt amortization of GBP40 million over the next three years.

-- We forecast free operating cash flow of about GBP13 million per year, which we forecast to broadly cover annual mandatory payments. Continued access to its revolving credit and capex facilities will therefore prove crucial in order to service debt.

-- An extended debt maturity profile following a refinancing in March 2011, with the majority of debt (GBP410 million) maturing in 2016.

Recovery analysis

The issue rating on the GBP176 million second-lien notes due 2017, issued by Moto Finance, is 'CCC', in line with the corporate credit rating on Moto. The recovery rating on these notes is '6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery prospects in the event of a payment default.

The main reason for the '6' recovery rating on the second-lien notes is the significant amount of debt ranking ahead of the notes, including senior secured facilities and a revolving credit facility. This elevated level of secured debt more than offsets what we see as Moto's attractive freehold assets and favorable U.K. jurisdiction.

Our simulated default scenario projects a potential covenant breach in 2013, followed by a payment default in 2014, mainly driven by higher fuel prices leading to lower fuel volumes, combined with a reduction in consumers' discretionary spending.

For our detailed recovery analysis, see "Moto Hospitality Ltd. Recovery Rating Profile," published May 30, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.

Outlook

The negative outlook primarily reflects our view that covenant headroom under senior bank facilities is likely to continue to tighten to significantly less than 10% over the next 12 months, if operating performance does not improve from current levels. The outlook also reflects our anticipation that the macroeconomic environment in the U.K. is likely to remain weak over the next 12 months, with minimal improvement in Moto's credit metrics.

We could lower the ratings if the company's liquidity position deteriorates further, in particular if we believe that covenant headroom could fall below 5% from less than 15% currently, or if FOCF turns negative over the next 12 months. This would likely occur if the economic environment worsens and traffic volumes decline further, and if fuel prices rise higher.

We could revise the outlook to stable if Moto's strategy to grow EBITDA through ongoing site refurbishments and franchise management is successful, and results in adequate covenant headroom and positive FOCF. An outlook revision to stable could also occur if the company were to achieve adjusted EBITDA interest coverage of more than 1.5x.

