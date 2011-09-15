(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- We have assigned preliminary 'AAA' ratings to BPCE Home Loans' class A4, A5, and A6 notes. At the same time, we have confirmed our 'AAA' ratings on BPCE Home Loans FCT's class A1, A2, and A3 notes.

-- The outlook on the ratings is stable.

-- The proposed size of these three issuances is up to EUR5.9 billion. In total, BPCE Home Loans may issue up to EUR14 billion out of the program. -- The assets of the FCT consist of borrower advances from Natixis to BPCE.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has assigned preliminary 'AAA' credit ratings to BPCE Home Loans FCT's class A4, A5, and A6 notes. At the same time, we have confirmed our 'AAA' credit ratings on BPCE Home Loans FCT's class A1, A2, and A3 notes. The outlook on the ratings is stable.

The proposed size of these three additional issuances is up to EUR5.9 billion, but this may change before closing. In total, BPCE Home Loans may issue up to EUR14 billion out of the program.

The assets of the French Fonds Commun de Titrisation (FCT) consist of borrower advances from Natixis S.A. to BPCE. The advances fully match the terms and conditions of the notes to ensure timely payment on the legal final maturity date. If BPCE, acting as borrower, defaults under the loan, this would constitute a borrower event of default, and a pool of residential loans would transfer to the issuer. As a notable feature, the repayment under the borrower advances is not conditional on the performance of the collateral security. As a consequence, until the collateral pool is transferred to the FCT and if BPCE does not default under the advances, the notes will be repaid in full, regardless of the performance of the collateral pool.

Upon the occurrence of certain borrower events of default including BPCE payment defaults under the borrower advance:

-- The collateral pool of residential loans would transfer to the issuer;

-- The legal final maturity date would be extended to 2046; and

-- The notes would be repaid on a pass-through basis, applying the cash flow received on the collateral pool to amortize the notes on a pari passu and pro rata basis on the next payment date, avoiding any liquidation of assets.

The ratings reflect our expectation of timely payment of interest and ultimate repayment of principal on or before the extended legal final maturity date (2046). They do not address timely payment at the expected maturity date (legal final maturity date), which is dependent on the repayment of the borrower advances by BPCE.