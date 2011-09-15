(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 15 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based Vedanta Aluminium Ltd's (VAL) INR2bn fund-based working capital facilities a 'Fitch AA(SO)(ind)' rating and its INR8bn non-fund based working capital facilities 'Fitch AA(SO) (ind)'/'Fitch A1+(SO)(ind)' ratings.

The ratings reflect the unconditional and irrevocable guarantee provided by VAL's ultimate parent - UK-based Vedanta Resources Plc (VRPLC, 'BB+'/Stable) - for the former's working capital facilities. The guarantee covers timely payment of debt obligations.

For more details, please refer to Fitch's rating action commentary, "Fitch Rates Vedanta Aluminium's Project Finance Facility 'AA(ind)(SO)", dated 10 May 2011 and available at www.fitchratings.com.