We assess USJ's business risk profile as "fair." The company's portfolio of
premium sugar products for the domestic market and sound operating track
record - including high levels of agricultural productivity - help soften the
risks inherent to the sugar and ethanol industry, such as exposure to
volatility and cyclicality of sugar and ethanol prices and exposure to
uncontrollable weather conditions. The company compensates its small scale and
the risks of operating one site with high percentage of owned-land and its
favorable location.
USJ is located in the southeastern part of the country, which is one of the
world's most productive sugarcane regions, mainly due to its favorable soil,
good weather conditions, and available logistics infrastructure. USJ's
industrial mill is near its plantations, with an average distance of 25
kilometers, and close to Brazil's main port and USJ's important customers,
such as food and beverage producers. We believe that USJ's high percentage of
owned lands provides it with important competitive cost advantages, because it
reduces competition for raw material sources and cash costs, compared with
leased operations. We expect the company's adjusted EBITDA margin to be about
40% in the next four years, which is one of the highest among the global sugar
producers we rate.
We assess USJ's financial risk profile as "aggressive." Although 69% of USJ's
debt is long term, we believe the company is still somewhat exposed to
refinancing risks. The planned $200 million bond issuance will contribute to
refinance its short-term guaranteed debt. We assume the company will be able
to extend maturities either by the bond issuance or bank loans. The ratings on
the notes don't have any subordination despite the current significant amount
of debt guaranteed by land. This is because we assume the notes will be used
to pay down the guaranteed debt.
We expect USJ to maintain somewhat stable credit metrics despite significant
investments in sugarcane expansion and crop renewal, with an annual capex of
about R$80 million in the current harvest and about R$50 from fiscal year 2014
on (excluding crop renewal, as we consider it as a cost). An improved
productivity will boost cash generation and help reduce debt. The lower, but
still favorable prices for sugar will support the company's margins. USJ's
crushed volumes are expected to increase due to higher investments in the
fields in the past two harvests, resulting in higher productivity, measured by
sugar availability in the cane and tons of cane per hectare. We project USJ to
report total adjusted debt to EBITDA of less than 4x and funds from operations
(FFO) to debt of 20%-25% in fiscal 2013. We adjust the company's EBITDA and
FFO for its biological assets' fair value accounting and crop expenses
capitalization.
Liquidity
We view USJ's liquidity as "adequate". As of June 30, 2012, the company
reported cash reserves of R$70.1 million. We take into account the company's
proposed bond issuance as a source of liquidity. We expect annual FFO of more
than R$100 million in the next couple of years, and we consider as additional
source of funding some R$90 million of credit lines that are available, but
not drawn. The company's sources of cash compare favorably with its expected
cash uses, which include R$115 million of short-term debt, approximately R$80
million of capital expenditures (excluding crop renewal), low payout ratios of
about 6% of net income, and annual cash dividends of about R$1 million. It is
important to highlight that if the company is not successful in issuing the
bonds, we can revise liquidity to "less than adequate," given our belief that
there will be some refinancing pressure. The industry is seasonal, and
quarterly cash flows can be impacted by weather and availability to crush the
sugarcane and generate cash flows.
We estimate USJ's sources of cash to exceed uses by more than 1x in the next
two years. The company has adequate cushion of more than 20% on its bonds'
covenants' trigger, which requires a minimum net debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.5x
and are incurrence covenants only. The company's covenant calculations differ
considerably from our ratios which include the leasing and crop treatment
adjustments as aforementioned. In our forecasts, SJC doesn't need additional
investments from USJ, as the joint venture is run as a stand-alone company and
will fund its expenses through its cash flow generation.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our opinion that the company's leverage metrics
will improve gradually--total adjusted debt to EBITDA of less than 4x--while
it maintains a moderate financial policy, which includes focusing on internal
expansion and limiting dividends distribution. We believe USJ will maintain
its above-average profitability, as it continues investing in the renewal and
expansion of agricultural yields and gradually increase utilization capacity,
sustaining high agricultural and industrial productivity. Still attractive
global prices for sugar and positive demand fundamentals for ethanol should
improve the company's profitability in the next 12-18 months.
We could downgrade USJ if its financial metrics deteriorate, leading to an
adjusted total debt to EBITDA of more than 4x and adjusted FFO to debt lower
than 15%, on a more permanent basis. We could also lower the ratings if
liquidity deteriorates, increasing refinancing needs and pressuring
investments to sustain productivity, which might result in lower-than-expected
cash generation. Given USJ's more limited business profile, we see the
potential for rating upside as more long term, and dependent on a substantial
improvement in credit metrics and a consistent track record of moderate
policies, such as adjusted total debt to EBITDA is consistently below 3x, FFO
to debt above than 35%, and satisfactory debt profile with no refinancing
pressures.
Ratings List
New Rating; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
USJ Acucar e Alcool S/A
Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Stable/--
Brazilian Rating Scale brA/Stable/--
New Rating
USJ Acucar e Alcool S/A
Senior Unsecured BB-