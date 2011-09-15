(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has revised its outlook on German automotive maker BMW AG to positive from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'A-' long-term and 'A-2' short-term corporate credit ratings on BMW.

The outlook revision reflects our opinion that BMW has considerably improved its profitability margin in the auto division over the past 18 months. We continue to view the business risk profile as "strong" and the financial risk profile as "modest."

In our opinion, the increase in profitability is the result of a marked global improvement in demand for luxury vehicles in comparison with 2008 and 2009, and of the effect of the company's cost initiatives since 2007.

We believe that BMW's operating margin in the auto division will be above 10% for full-year 2011, but lower than the 13.3% reported in the first half due to the expected product renewals in the second part of the year. We assume, for example, that the preparation of the launch of the new BMW 3 Series, the group's largest model by unit sales, in the last quarter of 2011, could slow down demand in the second half and stifle profitability in the final quarter of 2011, although it should feed growth and profits in 2012.

While BMW generated free cash flow in the 2008-2009 downturn, its operating performance was less resilient than those of other industrial companies rated in the 'A' category. BMW's track record of improved margins remains to be confirmed in the next quarters. We see the current demand momentum as exceptional, due to a rebound from the deep crisis of 2008-2009 and demand from new economies with very strong growth rates. For example, demand from China for BMW vehicles grew by about 60% in first-half 2011 compared with first-half 2010. We expect the rebound-related higher growth to come to an end in the next 12 months, if not earlier, due to a new deep stagnation in mature economies and slower demand growth from new economies.

BMW's financial measures improved strongly in 2010 and are still very strong in 2011. The ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to debt was 243% in 2010; for the current year, we expect it to be weaker but still in the three-digit area, well above the 40% target. Cash generation will be weaker than in 2010, we think, but probably still around EUR3 billion.

The positive outlook reflects our view that BMW's ratings could be raised on the back of a structural rise in its EBIT margin. We believe that the current exceptional demand growth for luxury cars will slow over the next 12 months but that BMW should be able to maintain the higher EBIT margin. If BMW is able to report an auto EBIT margin of 8% or above compared with the historical 6%-7%, and continue to generate solid free operating cash flow (FOCF), we expect to raise the rating. While we don't think the group will be immune to cyclicality, we believe that it should be able to withstand a new economic slowdown better than the last one. BMW generated free cash flow in the 2008-2009 downturn but its operating performance was less resilient than those of other industrial companies rated in the 'A' category. We are currently not factoring into our assumption a double dip recession scenario.

We would bring back the outlook to stable or consider a downgrade if BMW's EBIT margin falls below historic EBIT levels, if BMW fails to maintain its solid positive FOCF in the industrial division, or if the group's financial policy becomes more aggressive, evidenced by higher leverage or substantially increased shareholder payout ratios to an extent that puts stress on the group's financials.

