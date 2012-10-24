Oct 24 -

OVERVIEW

-- Since our last review, Global Loan Opportunity Fund's class A notes in series 2008-2 have partially amortized, increasing the level of available credit enhancement.

-- Despite a slight negative rating migration of performing assets, we have observed an improved performance including higher weighted-average spread and recovery rates, and a shorter weighted-average life.

-- We have therefore raised our rating on the class A notes.

-- Global Loan Opportunity Fund's series 2008-2 is a cash flow CLO transaction that securitizes loans to primarily speculative-grade American corporate firms.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its credit rating on Global Loan Opportunity Fund B.V.'s series 2008-2's class A notes to 'AAA (sf)' from 'AA+ (sf)'.

Today's rating action follows our review of the transaction.

According to the latest available trustee report (dated Sept. 28 2012), the class A notes have continued to amortize as the transaction entered its second year of amortization, and the weighted-average life has decreased to 4.1 years.

Since our previous review on Jan. 14, 2010, the weighted-average spread generated by the portfolio has increased to 3.39% from 3.01% and the weighted-average recovery rates have improved across all rating levels due to a higher proportion of senior secured assets (see "102 Ratings Lowered In 21 European CLO Transactions; $12.53 Billion Of Issuance Affected (Jan. 14, 2010 Review)").

We have also noted that there are no assets that we consider defaulted in our analysis (that is, assets rated 'CC' or 'D'), down from about 1% since our previous review. Similarly, 'CCC' rated assets have decreased to 1.85% from 4.61%. However, we have also observed a slight negative rating migration in the portfolio's performing assets.

Based on these developments, we consider that the level of credit enhancement available to the class A notes is now consistent with a higher rating and we have therefore raised our rating on the class A notes to 'AAA (sf)' from 'AA+ (sf)'.

Global Loan Opportunity Fund series 2008-2 is a cash flow collateralized loan obligation (CLO) transaction that securitizes loans to primarily U.S. speculative-grade corporate borrowers. The transaction closed in September 2008 and is managed by Ares Management Ltd.

