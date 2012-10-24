DLR Kredit acts as a mortgage bank for its owners, which currently comprise 80 local and regional banks, the largest of which are Jyske Bank, Sydbank, and Spar Nord Bank.

DLR Kredit started as an independent specialized mortgage bank for agriculture lending. Following an ownership change in 2001, the bank expanded its lending activities to include the financing of office and retail properties and private rental properties, as well as subsidized housing and private residential properties. Although the lending model is further diversified, the issuer remains the main agricultural lender in Denmark.

Most of DLR Kredit's mortgages are originated by its owner banks, which also provide the ongoing servicing. DLR Kredit provides the banks with origination and valuation tools, but it grants and underwrites each loan based on its valuation of the collateral and the credit assessment it carries out.

DLR Kredit's Capital Centre B is an existing capital center and has separate program documentation. The capital center is currently the active one of DLR Kredit's two capital centers and it will continue to be used when refinancing adjustable-rate mortgages (ARMs) and when financing new mortgage loans. Traditionally, the agricultural segment has preferred ARMs and this is reflected in the type of bonds issued from the capital center.

Table 1

Current Maturity Distribution

Bond characteristics Vol.

(Mil. DKK)* %

Callable bonds 9.2 9

1-year maturity 72.7 71

2-3-year maturity 11.3 11

4-5-year maturity 7.2 7

Above 5 years 2.0 2

Total 102.4 100

DKK--Denmark krone.

*Of the loans, 29.2% are originated in euros.

If the issuer becomes insolvent, the covered bondholders have recourse to a separate, ringfenced capital center, and a capital center reserve fund. Furthermore, an assigned administrator ("Kurator") would administer the cover pool, and if necessary, refinance the mortgage loans.

Capital Centre B currently consists of loans secured by mortgages on agricultural, commercial, and some residential properties in Denmark. The loans are concentrated outside of the major cities in Denmark, in line with the issuer's traditional focus on the agriculture segment. In our credit analysis, we have assumed that agricultural properties reported as being in urban areas, such as Copenhagen, are counted as nonurban properties.

Table 2

Property Distribution By Type (%)

Single family 4.89

Small agriculture 9.67

Agriculture 53.49

Retail 17.30

Private rental (commercial) 13.95

Industry 0.37

Subsidized housing 0.24

Tier 2 Other (educational) 0.15

Table 3

Geographical Distribution (%)

Denmark 100.0

Copenhagen 5.5

Copenhagen (non-urban) 2.4

Zealand 5.7

Zealand (non-urban) 7.6

Central Jutland 12.1

Central Jutland (non-urban) 21.4

South Denmark 9.7

South Denmark (non-urban) 18.8

North Jutland 4.3

North Jutland (non-urban) 12.6

We have reviewed the asset and cash flow information provided and projected as of June 30, 2012, to determine a "category 1" program categorization for Capital Center B and a current asset-liability mismatch (ALMM) measure of "low." According to our covered bond criteria, the combination of both factors could allow for a seven-notch uplift above the issuer credit rating (see "Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds," published on Dec. 16, 2009).

By comparing our assessment of the target credit enhancement with the available credit enhancement, we concluded that the cover pool can fully support the potential rating uplift for our 'AAA' ratings on these legislation-enabled mortgage covered bonds.

The stable outlook reflects our view that although adverse changes to our counterparty credit rating on DLR Kredit, or to our ALMM measure, would automatically result in a change to the covered bond rating, the issuer is willing to maintain the 'AAA' rating. The positive outlook on the issuer rating further strengthens our view that DLR Kredit can manage the covered bonds under stress levels commensurate with our ratings.

Table 4

Capital Centre B's Key Characteristics (As Of June 30, 2012)

Classification of ALMM mismatch Low

Program categorization 1

Maximum potential rating AAA

Current available credit enhancement (%) 14.79

Target credit enhancement commensurate with

the highest credit rating (%) 14.09

Note that we calculate the current credit enhancement as (assets - liabilities)/liabilities. ALMM--Asset-liability mismatch.

TRANSACTION SUMMARY AND PORTFOLIO CHARACTERISTICS

Table 5

Key Portfolio Characteristics (As Of June 30, 2012)

Total principal balance (DKK) 117,609,432,877

Bonds outstanding (DKK) 102,409,447,646

Total number of loans 25,466

Largest loan value (DKK) 244,692,229.0

Average loan size (DKK) 4,021,419.0

Weighted-average LTV ratio

(whole pool,%) 69.58

Educational and

subsidized housing (%) 89.29

Agriculture and commercial (%) 70.99

Single family (%) 60.86

Level of arrears (whole pool 0.96%)

Educational and

subsidized housing (%) 2.52

Agriculture and commercial (%) 1.04

Single family (%) 0.40

Defaulted loans (whole pool, %) 0.17

Weighted-average seasoning

(whole pool, months) 143.1

Agriculture and commercial 142.2

Single family

including "private agriculture" 151.1

Proportion of ARMs (%) 90.7

Proportion of IO loans (%) 65.0

Top-20 loans as % of pool 2.1

Reserve fund (%) 12.84

Reserve fund composition:

DLR SDOs (%) 84.09

DLR ROs (%) 5.33

Other Danish covered bonds (SDO) (%) 10.59

Cash 0.10

Based on Standard & Poor's adjusted calculation.

LTV--Loan-to-value.

IO--Interest-only.

ARMs--Adjustable-rate mortgages.

RO--"Realkreditobligationer".

SDO--"saerligt daekkede obligationer".

Our credit analysis accounts for these characteristics and comprises:

-- The determination of the weighted-average foreclosure frequency (WAFF) ratio, which we essentially base on the loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of the underlying borrowers; and

-- The determination of the weighted-average loss severity (WALS) ratio, which we derive from the LTV ratio and the expected market value decline of the property.

The product of the WAFF and WALS is the net loss that we assume may affect the portfolio in a 'AAA' scenario. At a 'AAA' rating level, the closing WAFF and WALS results expected as of June 30, 2012 are:

WAFF 31.10%

WALS 41.24%

Assumed net credit loss

(WAFF x WALS) 12.83%

While we do expect ongoing additions to Capital Center B, we do not anticipate that the issuer will materially change the current credit composition of the capital center. The final rating reflects that the issuer has amended the program documentation to address bank account and commingling risk; the revised contracts meet the expectations laid out in Standard & Poor's counterparty criteria for this rating level.

