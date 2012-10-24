(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 24 -
Ratings -- DONG Energy A/S ---------------------------------------- 24-Oct-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Negative/A-2 Country: Denmark
Primary SIC: OIL AND GAS
EXTRACTION
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
24-Oct-2012 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
18-Nov-2009 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
EUR5 bil med-term note Prog 12/15/2005: sr
unsecd BBB+ 24-Oct-2012
EUR500 mil 6.50% med-term nts due 05/07/2019 BBB+ 24-Oct-2012
EUR500 mil 4.875% med-term nts due 05/07/2014 BBB+ 24-Oct-2012
EUR500 mil 4.00% med-term nts ser 4 due
12/16/2016 BBB+ 24-Oct-2012
EUR500 mil 4.875% med-term nts ser 5 due
12/16/2021 BBB+ 24-Oct-2012
£500 mil 5.75% med-term nts due 04/09/2040 BBB+ 24-Oct-2012
EUR1.3 bil fltg rate RCF due 17 Aug 2016 bank
ln BBB+ 24-Oct-2012
£750 mil 4.875% med-term nts due 01/12/2032 BBB+ 24-Oct-2012
EUR750 mil 2.625% med-term nts ser 8 due
09/19/2022 BBB+ 24-Oct-2012
EUR1.1 bil 5.50% callable perp sub cap secs
hybrid due 06/29/3005 BBB- 24-Oct-2012
EUR700 mil 7.75% hybrid due 06/01/3010 BB 24-Oct-2012