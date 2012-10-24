(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 24 -

Summary analysis -- Banco Internacional del Peru-Interbank -------- 24-Oct-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/-- Country: Peru

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

13-Dec-2011 BBB/-- BBB/--

17-Nov-2010 BBB-/-- BBB-/--

02-Oct-2009 BB+/-- BB+/--

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating BBB/Stable/--

SACP bbb

Anchor bbb

Business Position Adequate (0)

Capital and Earnings Adequate (0)

Risk Position Adequate (0)

Funding and Liquidity Average

and Adequate (0)

Support 0

GRE Support 0

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support 0

Additional Factors 0

Major Rating Factors

Strengths:

-- Good market position as the fourth largest bank in Peru, with a strong retail franchise

-- High profitability and healthy asset quality

-- Good liquidity and financial flexibility

Weaknesses:

-- The weaker parent could affect financial flexibility in a parent default scenario, even though the financial regulators active role in the country somewhat mitigates this risk

-- High competition from larger banks

Outlook

The stable outlook on Banco Internacional del Peru-Interbank (Interbank) reflects our expectation that the bank will maintain its good market position as the fourth largest bank in the Republic of Peru (foreign currency rating BBB/Positive/A-2, local currency rating BBB+/Positive/A-2), as well as its healthy asset quality, good profitability, and "adequate" capitalization and liquidity during the next two years. We could upgrade Interbank if we raise the sovereign foreign currency rating on Peru and if the bank significantly strengthens its market position. We could lower the rating on Interbank if we lower the sovereign foreign currency rating, if the bank's capitalization deteriorates to a risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio before diversification of less than 7%, or if the bank's liquidity and financial flexibility deteriorate significantly.

Rationale

The rating on Interbank reflects the bank's "adequate" (as our criteria define the term) business position, "adequate" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity. The bank's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) is 'bbb'.

