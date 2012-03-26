(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 26 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A-1' rating to the EUR5 billion certificate of deposit (CD) program issued by Mizuho Corporate Bank Ltd.'s (A+/Negative/A-1) Paris branch.

The ratings on Mizuho Corporate Bank reflect its financial profile on a consolidated basis, in addition to the consolidated financial profile and market position of its parent, Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (Mizuho FG; A/Negative/--). The ratings also acknowledge Mizuho Corporate Bank's close business links with affiliated group companies and Mizuho FG's control of the group's organizational structure and capital allocation.

As the second-largest bank in Japan, Mizuho FG has maintained a solid domestic franchise, which leads us to our "strong" assessment of its business position. The group's strength lies in its intensive network in metropolitan areas as well as a broad range of services including investment banking, international operations, and asset management. We view Mizuho FG's capital and earnings as "moderate" compared to its peers, based on our expectation that the risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio will improve but remain around 6.0%-7.0% over the next two years. Our risk position assessment for Mizuho FG is "adequate." We expect the volume and performance of Mizuho FG's loan portfolio to remain stable. Mizuho FG's funding, which mainly comes from deposits, is stable and its reliance on wholesale funding is low. Its liquidity position is "strong," in our opinion, given its sizable amount of highly liquid assets, such as cash and government bonds. Standard & Poor's views Mizuho Corporate Bank as a core subsidiary of Mizuho FG. It has established a solid business foundation in the domestic market, providing a wide range of services to major corporations and financial corporations.

