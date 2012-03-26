(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 26 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sumitomo Life Insurance Company's (Sumitomo
Life) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'A' and its Long-Term Issuer Default Rating at
'A-'. The Outlook is Stable.
The ratings reflect Sumitomo Life's overall stable life insurance underwriting
volumes and capitalisation. Fitch notes that the company has maintained modest
premium growth in the profitable third sector such as medical insurance. Its
surrender and lapse rate by annual premium continued to decrease, by 10.1% yoy
in April to December 2011, and its strong capital adequacy has been maintained
through greater control of capital and risks despite a weak domestic equity
market in 2011.
In the nine months to December 2011, annual premium of domestic life policy
in-force was stable as the company cut back on unprofitable savings-type
products. The annual premium of in-force policies of Sumitomo Life's profitable
third sector continued to grow, by 0.6% over the nine months to December 2011,
helping to underpin the company's profitability.
Sumitomo Life continues to accumulate capital and reserves and to reduce its
domestic equity holdings. The company's statutory solvency margin ratio (SMR)
worsened to 984.6% (635.8% under the new SMR regime) at end-December 2011 from
1,002.2% at end-March 2011 (636.5%), due to declines in the domestic equity
market. To better manage risk, the company continues to refrain from
accumulating variable annuity-type products.
Sumitomo Life's adjusted debt to total capital ratio declined to 20.7% at
end-December 2011 from 22.3% at-end March 2011, following redemption of its
dated subordinated debt.
Key positive rating triggers include improvement of leverage and further
strengthening of capitalisation. Positive rating action may be considered if the
adjusted debt to total capital ratio improves below 15% on a sustained basis.
Ratings may also benefit if the current new statutory SMR improves to 700% or if
Fitch's internal capitalisation measures improve further on a sustained basis.
Key negative rating triggers include material erosion of capitalisation,
deterioration in core profit and volatility in the embedded value. Specifically,
Fitch may consider negative rating action if the agency's internal
capitalisation measures drop sharply, if the adjusted debt to total capital
ratio increases to a level consistently above 35% or if the new business margin
becomes volatile for a prolonged period.
Sumitomo Life is a mutual company established in 1907, and is one of the four
major Japanese domestic life insurers. Its market share was 12.6% by policies
in-force at end-March 2011.