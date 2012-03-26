(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 26 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sumitomo Life Insurance Company's (Sumitomo Life) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'A' and its Long-Term Issuer Default Rating at 'A-'. The Outlook is Stable.

The ratings reflect Sumitomo Life's overall stable life insurance underwriting volumes and capitalisation. Fitch notes that the company has maintained modest premium growth in the profitable third sector such as medical insurance. Its surrender and lapse rate by annual premium continued to decrease, by 10.1% yoy in April to December 2011, and its strong capital adequacy has been maintained through greater control of capital and risks despite a weak domestic equity market in 2011.

In the nine months to December 2011, annual premium of domestic life policy in-force was stable as the company cut back on unprofitable savings-type products. The annual premium of in-force policies of Sumitomo Life's profitable third sector continued to grow, by 0.6% over the nine months to December 2011, helping to underpin the company's profitability.

Sumitomo Life continues to accumulate capital and reserves and to reduce its domestic equity holdings. The company's statutory solvency margin ratio (SMR) worsened to 984.6% (635.8% under the new SMR regime) at end-December 2011 from 1,002.2% at end-March 2011 (636.5%), due to declines in the domestic equity market. To better manage risk, the company continues to refrain from accumulating variable annuity-type products.

Sumitomo Life's adjusted debt to total capital ratio declined to 20.7% at end-December 2011 from 22.3% at-end March 2011, following redemption of its dated subordinated debt.

Key positive rating triggers include improvement of leverage and further strengthening of capitalisation. Positive rating action may be considered if the adjusted debt to total capital ratio improves below 15% on a sustained basis. Ratings may also benefit if the current new statutory SMR improves to 700% or if Fitch's internal capitalisation measures improve further on a sustained basis.

Key negative rating triggers include material erosion of capitalisation, deterioration in core profit and volatility in the embedded value. Specifically, Fitch may consider negative rating action if the agency's internal capitalisation measures drop sharply, if the adjusted debt to total capital ratio increases to a level consistently above 35% or if the new business margin becomes volatile for a prolonged period.

Sumitomo Life is a mutual company established in 1907, and is one of the four major Japanese domestic life insurers. Its market share was 12.6% by policies in-force at end-March 2011.