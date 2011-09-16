(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 16- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
today assigned its 'A+' long-term debt ratings to the Australian and U.S.
dollar-denominated straight bonds issued by Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ Ltd.
(BTMU; A+/Stable/A-1).
The ratings on BTMU reflect its sound financial profile on a consolidated
basis, in addition to the consolidated financial profile and market position
of its parent, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc . (MUFG; A/Stable/--),
Japan's largest banking group. The ratings are attributed to BTMU's close
business links with affiliated group companies and MUFG's control of the
group's organizational structure and capital allocation. Furthermore, the
ratings on BTMU are one notch higher than its stand-alone ratings, which do
not reflect the possibility of government support in an emergency situation,
given its important position in Japan's financial system.
MUFG is Japan's largest financial group, with consolidated net assets of
JPY206
trillion at the end of fiscal 2010 (ended March 31, 2011). The company boasts
a strong business base in the domestic market, supported by the integrated
financial services that it provides to individual and institutional investors,
small and midsize enterprises (SMEs), and large corporations. MUFG has strong
business relationships with large corporations, mainly in the Mitsubishi group
and overseas. Although the profitability of BTMU and MUFG falls below that of
overseas major financial institutions, it is in line with the average among
domestic major banks. Core profits at BTMU and MUFG are highly stable by
international comparison, supported by good-quality assets. Capitalization at
BTMU and MUFG are favorable in both qualitative and quantitative terms
compared to domestic megabanks, and in line with the capitalization of
similarly rated overseas financial institutions. BTMU and MUFG hold stable and
ample liquidity, supported by their strong deposit base, which is diversified
into small lots.
RATINGS ASSIGNED
Issue Rating
A$140 mil. 4.23% bonds due Sept. 16, 2014 A+
US$100 mil. 1.67% bonds due Sept. 16, 2016 A+
