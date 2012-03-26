(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 26 - Fitch Ratings (Thailand) has assigned a National Long-Term rating of 'A(tha)' to
TMB Bank Public Company Limited's (TMB; 'A+(tha)'/Stable) unsecured subordinated
debentures of up to THB15bn. The debentures mature in 10 years and are to be issued in multiple
tranches within 2012. The proceeds will be used to strengthen its Tier 2 capital.
The rating of subordinated debentures is consistent with Fitch's approach of
rating such performing instruments at one notch below the issuer's National
Long-Term Rating, given no loss absorption feature.
Based on the Bank of Thailand's (BOT) guidelines on Basel III compliant capital
instruments effective March 2012, Basel III compliant capital instruments
without gone-concern absorption features issued within March-December 2012 can
still be recognized as capital. However, the amount of capital calculation
eligibility of such instruments will decline by 10 percentage points annually,
starting from January 2013. While this guideline from BOT could lower TMB's
future capital ratios, the impact could be partially offset by the bank's profit
accumulation.
TMB's ratings reflect the bank's stand-alone financial strength, with a number
of key credit measures remaining weaker compared with similarly rated peers. The
ratings also take in to account Fitch's expectation that these differences will
continue to narrow. However, should the differences fail to narrow in the
near-term, then Fitch may consider negative rating action on its ratings.
TMB is the seventh-largest commercial bank in Thailand with assets of THB718.6bn
at end-2011. ING Bank NV (ING; 'A+'/Stable) is the largest shareholder with a
30% stake, followed by the Ministry of Finance at 26% and Singapore's DBS Bank
at 2.9%.