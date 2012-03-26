(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 26 -

Summary analysis -- Discovery Education PLC ----------------------- 26-Mar-2012

CREDIT RATING: None. Please see issue list. Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Schools &

educational

services, nec

Rationale

The long-term 'BBB' rating on the GBP103.8 million senior secured index-linked bonds, including GBP17.0 million variation bonds, due 2037, issued by ProjectCo, reflects a composite of credit factors outlined below. The bonds retain an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of payment of scheduled interest and principal provided by Ambac Assurance U.K. Ltd. (Ambac; not rated).

Under Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' criteria, a rating on a monoline-insured debt issue reflects the higher of the rating on the monoline and Standard & Poor's underlying rating (SPUR). Therefore, the long-term debt rating on the bonds currently reflects the SPUR, which is higher than the rating on Ambac.