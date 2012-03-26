(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 26 - Fitch Ratings has assigned final ratings of 'A-' to Transurban Finance Company Pty Limited's (TFC) CAD250m senior secured fixed-rate medium-term notes (MTN) maturing on 6 March 2019. The Outlook is Stable.

The final rating is the same as Fitch's expected rating which was assigned on 29 February 2012 (for more information, refer to the rating action commentary, entitled "Fitch Rates Transurban's Maiden EMTN 'A-(Exp)' ").

This Canadian issue is the first MTN issuance under TFC's Euro medium-term note (EMTN) programme. While the issuance increases TFC's headline debt, the increase in debt is modest as the proceeds from this issue are to be used to pay down drawn bank working capital lines, and the balance is to be placed on deposit. The EMTN issue also provides headroom, if required, to accommodate funding of the AUD400m in bank working capital lines which mature in April, June and December 2013, but which are expected to be refinanced in advance of the maturity dates. TFC has a well established track record of completing its refinancing of maturing facilities well before the due date. Taken together, this is considered to be prudent action, and is also considered to be ratings positive.

The ratings recognise the continuing financial robustness and cash-flow strength of Transurban Group's underlying portfolio, which consists of mature toll road assets in Melbourne and Sydney, Australia, and Fitch's expectation of sustained revenue growth from these assets.

A full rating report will be published shortly and will be available on the agency's website.