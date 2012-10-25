(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 25 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- China Forestry Holdings Co. Ltd. -------------- 25-Oct-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: CCC-/Negative/-- Country: China

Primary SIC: Forest products

Mult. CUSIP6: 16946L

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

04-Aug-2011 CCC-/-- CCC-/--

06-May-2011 CC/-- CC/--

02-Nov-2010 B+/-- B+/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The rating on China Forestry Holdings Co. Ltd. reflects our view that the company's financial strength and business sustainability will remain vulnerable over the next year. The rating also reflects China Forestry's weak and deteriorating liquidity and heightened information risk stemming from alleged accounting irregularities. The company's business risk profile is "vulnerable" and its financial risk profile is "highly leveraged," in our view.

We expect China Forestry's cash balance to continue to diminish over the next six to 12 months because we anticipate that its operating cash flow will be negative. The company's cash balance dropped to Chinese renminbi (RMB) 632 million as of June 30, 2012, from RMB809 million as of Dec. 31, 2011. Nevertheless, we expect China Forestry's cash balance to be sufficient to meet the US$18.5 million interest payment on the company's senior notes that is due in November 2012 and May 2013.

China Forestry faces significant risk in business recovery due to its poor asset quality, limited operational capability, and management uncertainties. The company had material write-offs on its assets, and impairment losses on receivables, prepayments, and inventory. It recorded an operating loss in the first half of 2012 because limited harvesting led to a significant decline in sales. In addition, weakening industry demand in a context of China's slowing economic growth pushed down timber prices.

A downstream wood processing business that China Forestry acquired in April 2012 was loss-making before the acquisition, and the visibility on the entity's turnaround is low, in our view. China Forestry's acting CEO resigned in the first half 2012 and the chairman/founder took over as CEO.

The allegations of accounting irregularities will continue to negatively affect China Forestry even though the company has released its financial statements. This is because China Forestry's new auditor has cited numerous scope limitations in the financial statements and did not express an opinion. We expect China Forestry's access to the capital markets to remain extremely limited. Trading in the company's stock is still suspended.

Liquidity

China Forestry's has "weak" liquidity, as defined in our criteria. We expect the company's cash balance to diminish quickly in the next 12 months due to costs such as interest payments, day-to-day operational expenses, and capital expenditure. China Forestry's cash balance fell to RMB632 million as of June 30, 2012, from RMB809 million six months ago, and RMB2,120 million a year ago.

We estimate China Forestry's ratio of liquidity sources to uses to be less than 1x over the next 12 months. Our liquidity assessment includes the following assumptions:

-- Sources of liquidity primarily include a cash balance of RMB632 million as of June 30, 2012, of which about RMB238million is maintained offshore.

-- Uses of liquidity include trade payables of RMB8 million; interest expenses on outstanding senior unsecured notes of US$18.5 million, repayment of short-term loans and interest of RMB87 million, outstanding acquisition cost of about RMB50 million, and operating expenses.

Lack of forward-looking information makes it difficult for us to forecast China Forestry's operating cash flow. Any potential liabilities or new capital expenditure could materially weaken the company's liquidity. Possible cash leakage through related-party transactions remains a weakness. For example, in 2011, China Forestry paid rental expenses and consultancy fees of RMB439,000 to entities related to the chairman.

Based on information from China Forestry, we expect the company to have sufficient offshore cash to pay the interest on its senior unsecured notes that is due in November 2012. In our view, the company is willing to service its debt.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects our expectation that China Forestry's weak liquidity position could deteriorate further as the company's cash balance diminishes. It also reflects the uncertainty surrounding China Forestry's operating performance and financial strength due to lack of sufficient and reliable information.

We will lower the rating to 'CC' if China Forestry's liquidity deteriorates faster than we expect and we believe the company will default within six months. We could revise the outlook to stable if we anticipate that both China Forestry's business and its liquidity will improve.

Related Criteria And Research

-- China Forestry Holdings 'CCC-' Ratings Affirmed, Outlook Negative On Deteriorating Liquidity; Ratings Off CreditWatch, April 30, 2012

-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008