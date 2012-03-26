(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 26 - Fitch Ratings has revised Fufeng Group Limited's (Fufeng) Outlook to Negative from Stable. The agency has affirmed Fufeng's Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured debt at 'BB'.

The outlook revision is driven by the sharp escalation of Fufeng's leverage ratio and refinancing risk for Fufeng's CNY1.02bn out-of-the-money convertible bonds with a put option on 1 April 2012.

In FY 2011, Fufeng's adjusted net debt to operating EBITDAR increased to 2.59x (FY 2010: 0.57x) due to weaker profitability and higher capital expenditure and working capital needs. Fufeng's EBITDAR margin declined to 13.7% in FY 2011 (FY 2010:21.3%) as it maintained its product selling prices despite a rise in input costs, particularly those of corn and coal, to drive out smaller competitors. During the same time, days receivables also lengthened by 30 days to 76 as the company extended credit to its customers who were facing difficulty obtaining funding from traditional sources. The financial leverage was also affected by Fufeng's decision to accelerate capex during the year.

Fitch expects some of these conditions to improve in H212 though the scale of improvement is uncertain. In particular, margins should improve as Fufeng increases its selling prices and working capital cycle may turn positive if traditional funding sources re-extend credit to Fufeng's customers. Fitch also notes that management is actively seeking means to refinance the convertible bonds.

The Outlook may be revised back to Stable if Fufeng is able to secure refinancing for its convertible bonds and, via a combination of improved profits and reduced working capital, lower financial leverage such that its adjusted net debt/operating EBITDAR is sustained below 2.5x. Conversely, Fitch may take further negative action if the convertible bond refinancing is not addressed in H212 and/or Fufeng is not able to deleverage back to less than 2.5x, particularly if gross margin drops below 15%. The 'BB' rating remains supported by Fufeng's dominant position in the monosodium glutamate market in China with close to 30% domestic market share and xanthan gum market where it has close to 40% global market share. Fufeng's integrated manufacturing process and its economies of scale provide cost advantage relative to smaller peers.