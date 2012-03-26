(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 26 - Fitch Ratings says in a special report that the rating downgrade of subordinated debt of several Indonesian financial institutions in March 2012 (see "Fitch Takes Rating Actions on Bank Capital Securities under New Criteria", dated 8 March 2012) reflected changes to both domestic regulations and the agency's rating criteria on such instruments.

Following regulatory changes, Fitch assesses coupon deferral risk to be present for all Lower Tier 2 securities issued by Indonesian banks and bank-owned finance companies, including those with no coupon deferral features in the original term sheets. Under the revised local rules in 2011, it is Fitch's view that troubled Indonesian banks falling under "intensive surveillance", together with their finance companies, would not be allowed to pay coupons on their Lower Tier 2 securities, which is a form of non-performance risk.

Fitch's own revised criteria (see "Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities", dated 15 December 2011) rate Indonesian Lower Tier 2 securities three notches lower from an anchor rating, with one notch for "loss severity" and two notches for "non-performance risk". The anchor rating is an entity's standalone credit profile or Viability Rating.

In cases where an entity can fall back on extraordinary support from its institutional shareholder, the support-driven rating is the anchor rating and a narrower one notch (compared with the typical two notches) applies to "non-performance risk" due to parental support.

The report titled "Fitch's Rating Approach to Subordinated Notes of Indonesian Financial Institutions" is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Fitchâ€™s Rating Approach to Subordinated Notes of Indonesian Financial Institutions

here