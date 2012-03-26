(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 26 - Fitch Ratings says in a special report that
the rating downgrade of subordinated debt of several Indonesian financial
institutions in March 2012 (see "Fitch Takes Rating Actions on Bank Capital
Securities under New Criteria", dated 8 March 2012) reflected changes to both
domestic regulations and the agency's rating criteria on such instruments.
Following regulatory changes, Fitch assesses coupon deferral risk to be present
for all Lower Tier 2 securities issued by Indonesian banks and bank-owned
finance companies, including those with no coupon deferral features in the
original term sheets. Under the revised local rules in 2011, it is Fitch's view
that troubled Indonesian banks falling under "intensive surveillance", together
with their finance companies, would not be allowed to pay coupons on their Lower
Tier 2 securities, which is a form of non-performance risk.
Fitch's own revised criteria (see "Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar
Securities", dated 15 December 2011) rate Indonesian Lower Tier 2 securities
three notches lower from an anchor rating, with one notch for "loss severity"
and two notches for "non-performance risk". The anchor rating is an entity's
standalone credit profile or Viability Rating.
In cases where an entity can fall back on extraordinary support from its
institutional shareholder, the support-driven rating is the anchor rating and a
narrower one notch (compared with the typical two notches) applies to
"non-performance risk" due to parental support.
The report titled "Fitch's Rating Approach to Subordinated Notes of Indonesian
Financial Institutions" is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on
the link above.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Fitchâ€™s Rating Approach to Subordinated Notes of
Indonesian Financial Institutions
here