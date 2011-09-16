(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- Lower Austrian bank HPO NOE Gruppe Bank has fully managed down its structured investment in Augustus and halted its planned aggressive expansion outside core business activities. It continues to materially strengthen its enterprise risk management.

-- We expect that HYPO NOE will remain small both domestically and internationally and enjoy good business positions in small niche markets, mainly with municipal bodies in the Danube Region.

-- We are revising our outlook on HYPO NOE to stable from negative and affirming our 'A/A-1' ratings on the bank.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation of HYPO NOE's continued focus on its core business and strong support from its sole owner, the State of Lower Austria.

-- The 'AA+/A-1+' ratings and the negative outlook on the outstanding grandfathered debt remain unchanged.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that it had revised its outlook on HYPO NOE Gruppe Bank AG (HYPO NOE) to stable from negative. At the same time, we affirmed the 'A' long-term and 'A-1' short-term counterparty credit ratings.

The outlook revision reflects our view that HYPO NOE has managed to reduce its share of higher-risk assets, including its sizable investment in Augustus Funding Ltd. Moreover, the bank has returned its focus to its core business activities and materially strengthened its enterprise risk management.

Although we see the bank remaining rather small in both the domestic and international context, in our view, it will be able to maintain good business positions in small niche markets, mainly with municipal bodies in Austria and neighboring regions. We expect its sole owner, the State of Lower Austria (unsolicited ratings; AA+/Stable/A-1+) to continue to support HYPO NOE as a long-term shareholder. This should provide the bank sufficient stability to pursue its overall strategy.

The ratings on HYPO NOE benefit from three notches of support from Lower Austria. The ratings reflect our opinion that there is a "high" likelihood that Lower Austria would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to HYPO NOE in the event of financial distress.

In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities (GREs), our view of a "high" likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of HYPO NOE's:

-- "Important role" for Lower Austria, because a default could destabilize the regional banking system and tarnish Lower Austria's reputation. In addition, the bank supports regional economic and social objectives; and

-- "Very strong link" with the government of Lower Austria, owing to a very strong and durable relationship with the state.

The stable outlook on HYPO NOE reflects:

-- Expected stable 100% ownership by Lower Austria and a continued "high" likelihood of extraordinary support from the state; and

-- A risk approach and risk-adjusted profitability that leads to stable risk-adjusted capital ratios in excess of 10%.

We could take negative rating actions due to:

-- An unexpected change in ownership structure or a privatization that materially reduces state ownership;

-- A more aggressive approach to expanding its regional or product range to riskier areas (such as into unsecured lending or commercial real estate lending to corporates in Central and Eastern Europe; or

-- Deteriorating operating performance, with credit loss provision or valuation requirements leading to negative financial results.

Although we see any upgrade potential as remote in the medium term, we could take a positive rating action if:

-- The bank demonstrated a material increase in recurring profitability thanks to both lower costs and a higher level of sustainable revenues; and

-- A cost-to-income ratio below 60%.

Generally, a change in our view on HYPO NOE's status as a GRE could lead to either positive or negative rating implications. However, we do not expect any changes to HYPO NOE's role and importance for Lower Austria in the medium term.

GRANDFATHERED DEBT RATINGS: AA+/NEGATIVE/A-1+ HYPO NOE's obligations incurred until April 2, 2003, irrespective of their maturity, continue to benefit from a state guarantee. Obligations incurred between April 3, 2003, and April 1, 2007, maturing by Sept. 30, 2017, will also continue to benefit from the state guarantee.

The negative outlook reflects that the existing deficiency guarantee for HYPO NOE's grandfathered obligations does not ensure timely payment. Although we expect the European Commission to allow timely payment if certain conditions are met, we rely on the state's commitment to make payments in a timely fashion should this ever become necessary. The commitment of the state as guarantor might change over time, however, if, for example, HYPO NOE were to be privatized, which we currently do not expect.

