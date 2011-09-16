(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 16-
-- Lower Austrian bank HPO NOE Gruppe Bank has fully managed
down its structured investment in Augustus and halted its planned aggressive
expansion outside core business activities. It continues to materially
strengthen its
enterprise risk management.
-- We expect that HYPO NOE will remain small both domestically and
internationally and enjoy good business positions in small niche markets,
mainly with municipal bodies in the Danube Region.
-- We are revising our outlook on HYPO NOE to stable from negative and
affirming our 'A/A-1' ratings on the bank.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation of HYPO NOE's continued
focus on its core business and strong support from its sole owner, the State
of Lower Austria.
-- The 'AA+/A-1+' ratings and the negative outlook on the outstanding
grandfathered debt remain unchanged.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that it had revised its outlook on
HYPO NOE Gruppe Bank AG (HYPO NOE) to stable from negative. At the same time, we
affirmed the 'A' long-term and 'A-1' short-term counterparty credit ratings.
The outlook revision reflects our view that HYPO NOE has managed to reduce
its share of higher-risk assets, including its sizable investment in Augustus
Funding Ltd. Moreover, the bank has returned its focus to its core business
activities and materially strengthened its enterprise risk management.
Although we see the bank remaining rather small in both the domestic and
international context, in our view, it will be able to maintain good business
positions in small niche markets, mainly with municipal bodies in Austria and
neighboring regions. We expect its sole owner, the State of Lower Austria
(unsolicited ratings; AA+/Stable/A-1+) to continue to support HYPO NOE as a
long-term shareholder. This should provide the bank sufficient stability to
pursue its overall strategy.
The ratings on HYPO NOE benefit from three notches of support from Lower
Austria. The ratings reflect our opinion that there is a "high" likelihood
that Lower Austria would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support
to HYPO NOE in the event of financial distress.
In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities (GREs), our
view of a "high" likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on
our assessment of HYPO NOE's:
-- "Important role" for Lower Austria, because a default could
destabilize the regional banking system and tarnish Lower Austria's
reputation. In addition, the bank supports regional economic and social
objectives; and
-- "Very strong link" with the government of Lower Austria, owing to a
very strong and durable relationship with the state.
The stable outlook on HYPO NOE reflects:
-- Expected stable 100% ownership by Lower Austria and a continued "high"
likelihood of extraordinary support from the state; and
-- A risk approach and risk-adjusted profitability that leads to stable
risk-adjusted capital ratios in excess of 10%.
We could take negative rating actions due to:
-- An unexpected change in ownership structure or a privatization that
materially reduces state ownership;
-- A more aggressive approach to expanding its regional or product range
to riskier areas (such as into unsecured lending or commercial real estate
lending to corporates in Central and Eastern Europe; or
-- Deteriorating operating performance, with credit loss provision or
valuation requirements leading to negative financial results.
Although we see any upgrade potential as remote in the medium term, we could
take a positive rating action if:
-- The bank demonstrated a material increase in recurring profitability
thanks to both lower costs and a higher level of sustainable revenues; and
-- A cost-to-income ratio below 60%.
Generally, a change in our view on HYPO NOE's status as a GRE could lead to
either positive or negative rating implications. However, we do not expect any
changes to HYPO NOE's role and importance for Lower Austria in the medium term.
GRANDFATHERED DEBT RATINGS: AA+/NEGATIVE/A-1+
HYPO NOE's obligations incurred until April 2, 2003, irrespective of their
maturity, continue to benefit from a state guarantee. Obligations incurred
between April 3, 2003, and April 1, 2007, maturing by Sept. 30, 2017, will
also continue to benefit from the state guarantee.
The negative outlook reflects that the existing deficiency guarantee for
HYPO NOE's grandfathered obligations does not ensure timely payment. Although we
expect the European Commission to allow timely payment if certain conditions
are met, we rely on the state's commitment to make payments in a timely
fashion should this ever become necessary. The commitment of the state as
guarantor might change over time, however, if, for example, HYPO NOE were to
be privatized, which we currently do not expect.
