March 26 -

Summary analysis -- Koninklijke KPN N.V. 26-Mar-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/A-2 Country: Netherlands

Primary SIC: Communications

services, nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 780641

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

21-Feb-2012 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

07-Feb-2006 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

Rationale

The ratings on Dutch telecom incumbent Koninklijke KPN N.V. (KPN) reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the group's "strong" business profile and "significant" financial risk profile.

Our business risk assessment is underpinned by KPN's leading market positions in the competitive Dutch fixed-line and mobile telecommunications markets, large scale and diversified business portfolio, and robust generation of free operating cash flow (FOCF). In our view, these positives are tempered by KPN's exposure to stiff competition from large wireless competitors and alternative cable operators, a secular decline in traditional fixed telephony revenues, and ongoing revenue pressures in its domestic mobile market.