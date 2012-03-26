(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Summary analysis -- Koninklijke KPN N.V. 26-Mar-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/A-2 Country: Netherlands
Primary SIC: Communications
services, nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 780641
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
21-Feb-2012 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
07-Feb-2006 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
Rationale
The ratings on Dutch telecom incumbent Koninklijke KPN N.V. (KPN) reflect Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services' view of the group's "strong" business profile and "significant" financial risk
profile.
Our business risk assessment is underpinned by KPN's leading market positions in the
competitive Dutch fixed-line and mobile telecommunications markets, large scale and diversified
business portfolio, and robust generation of free operating cash flow (FOCF). In our view, these
positives are tempered by KPN's exposure to stiff competition from large wireless competitors
and alternative cable operators, a secular decline in traditional fixed telephony revenues, and
ongoing revenue pressures in its domestic mobile market.