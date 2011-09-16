(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 16-
-- With six modern operational rigs, Marshall Islands-domiciled driller
Ocean Rig UDW Inc. holds a strong position in the cyclical, but
growing ultra deep water drilling segment.
-- Ocean Rig has a leveraged balance sheet and financial policies that we
perceive as aggressive. In addition, the company is controlled by a weak
parent, DryShips Inc.
-- We are assigning a 'B' long-term corporate credit
rating to Ocean Rig.
-- The outlook is stable, reflecting the visibility provided by Ocean
Rig's medium-term contract backlog, with a notably high percentage of revenues
contracted in 2012.
Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services said today that it had assigned its 'B' corporate credit rating to
Marshall Islands-based oil field service company Ocean Rig UDW Inc. The
outlook is stable.