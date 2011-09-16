(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 16- Fitch Ratings has downgraded Bulgaria-based fuel distributor Petrol AD's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'C' from 'CC'. Fitch has also downgraded the senior unsecured rating of Petrol AD's EUR98.8m notes due on 26 October 2011 to 'C' from 'CC'. The Recovery Rating on the notes is 'RR4'.

The downgrade reflects the company's recently announced proposal for bondholders to extend the outstanding notes' maturity date by three months to 26 January 2012. Petrol AD also proposed to bondholders to delay the interest payment due on 26 October 2011 by three months to 26 January 2012, together with further accrued interest to that date.

Petrol AD's proposal will face a vote at the bondholders meeting, scheduled for 5 October 2011. If the bondholders meeting passes the resolution to extend the maturity date by three months, Fitch would consider this as a distressed debt exchange. This is because under its criteria (see "Distressed Debt Exchange", dated 12 August 2011 at www.fitchratings.com), the bond's extended maturity would be a material reduction in terms vis-a-vis its original contractual terms and the maturity extension would be conducted in order to avoid a traditional payment default.

Fitch understands that as at the end of June 2011 Petrol AD owned more than 25% of the bond, thus at the first bondholders meeting where a 75% quorum is required or at the second re-convened bondholders meeting where a 25% quorum is required to pass the resolution, Petrol AD's ownership percentage represents significant voting power to enable approval of the debt maturity extension proposal.

Together with the proposal to extend the bond maturity, the company has also announced its intention to acquire up to EUR10m of bonds at 85% of the nominal value. This would increase the group's voting percentage.

Conversely, if the bondholders meeting does not agree to extend the maturity date, in Fitch's view, the risk of default increases provided that by that time the company does not unexpectedly raise funding for the notes repayment at the original maturity date. Fitch is concerned that the company's original plan to refinance the maturing bond with bank funding may be delayed.

At end-June 2011, the Petrol AD group had weak liquidity. It had cash of BGN65.7m (of which BGN59.7m was restricted as collateral for trade loans) against short-term debt of BGN284.7m, including the bonds due on 26 October.

In Q111, the Petrol AD group purchased bonds of a nominal value of EUR26.6m, reducing the amount of bonds it had due to EUR72.2m.

Petrol AD is a leading fuel distributor in Bulgaria. It operates a wholesale and retail distribution business