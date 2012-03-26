(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 26 -
Overview
-- Global commodities trader and mining company Glencore International
PLC (Glencore International AG's holding company) announced it would buy
grain handler Viterra Inc. for Canadian dollar 6.1 billion.
-- Even though Glencore has agreements to sell some of Viterra's assets
to its partners in the deal, we expect Glencore's net debt to increase by a
significant $4.3 billion.
-- We are maintaining our 'BBB' long-term rating on Glencore
International AG on CreditWatch positive.
-- The CreditWatch reflects our view that, despite the acquisition of
Viterra, Glencore's risk profile will improve after its merger with U.K.
mining company Xstrata PLC, which is in the process of gaining shareholder and
antitrust approval.
Rating Action
On March 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services kept its 'BBB' long-term
corporate credit rating on Switzerland-based global commodities trader and
mining company Glencore International AG on CreditWatch with positive
implications, where it was placed on Feb. 8, 2012 following the announcement
of the merger of its holding company Glencore International PLC with
U.K.-based mining company Xstrata PLC (BBB+/Stable/A-2). Senior unsecured
bonds issued or guaranteed by Glencore International AG remain on CreditWatch
Positive, where they were placed on Feb 8, 2012.
Rationale
We are maintaining the positive CreditWatch because we believe that the rating
on the company that might be formed by the merger of Glencore and Xstrata is
likely to be 'BBB+', despite the additional debt related to the potential
Viterra Inc. (BBB-/Watch Dev/--) acquisition. If the merger with Xstrata
doesn't go through we will likely affirm the rating on Glencore at 'BBB', even
though the financial risk profile of the company is likely to weaken as a
result of the Viterra acquisition, and we expect credit ratios to temporarily
fall below levels we see as commensurate with our 'BBB' rating.