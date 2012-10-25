Oct 25 - Strict new limits on carbon emissions to be introduced in Europe next year will increase carbon liabilities and drag on the earnings of Western European power generators, says Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today in the report: "Europe's Tightening CO2 Emission Rules Add Costs And Uncertainties For Utilities"

Under the third phase of the EU Emissions Trading System (EU ETS) that takes effect on Jan. 1, 2013, Western European utilities will no longer receive EU carbon emission allowances (EUAs) for free, but will instead have to bid for them at auction.

"We believe the utility sector will be the hardest hit among carbon-intensive industries that are subject to Phase III of the EU ETS system," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Michael Wilkins. "But we think the impact on credit quality associated with carbon exposure under Phase III will vary markedly between high and low emitters of CO2. Where utilities fall along this continuum will depend on, among other things, the auction price of EUAs, world events affecting energy supply and policy, individual countries policies on emissions, and companies' own current energy mix and dependence on different fuels."

The report says a study of large rated European utilities commissioned by Standard & Poor's has estimated that carbon emission liabilities could cost companies between EUR92 million (for U.K.-based Centrica PLC ; A-/Stable/A-2) and EUR2.5 billion for Germany-based RWE AG (BBB+/Stable/A-2) in 2016. Even assuming that companies will be able to pass on 80% of this cost to customers, their liabilities could cost nearly 20% of EBITDA in 2016 for the U.K.'s Drax Power Ltd. (BB+/Stable/--), 5% for RWE, nearly 3% for Sweden's Vattenfall AB (A-/Stable/A-2), and 2% for Germany's E.ON AG (A-/Stable/A-2).

We believe this financial exposure could increase even further depending on the outcome of policy changes currently being considered by the European Commission (EC) aimed at driving up the price of allowances.

We nevertheless expect that the effect of the new carbon auctions on power company ratings will be muted, at first. "Partly, that's because the price of carbon-emission allowances on the open market that utilities purchase through exchanges has fallen dramatically in the past year, mainly thanks to an oversupply of allowances as a result of lower power demand in a recession," said Mr. Wilkins. "It also reflects the fact that the long phase-in of carbon emission costs and the price discovery available through the forward markets have let us factor the projected effects of the stepped-up Phase III regulations into our ratings on utilities."

We also believe electricity prices in Europe already largely reflect the carbon costs associated with the fuels utilities use to generate power--and that demand plus the fiscal and regulatory environment are likely to continue to influence electricity prices more than the EU ETS will.