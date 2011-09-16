(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 16- Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Spun Micro-Processing Private Limited's (Spun) National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch B(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is given at the end of this commentary.

The ratings reflect Spun's long-standing relationships with the leading global automotive suppliers such as Valeo group, Wabco Vehicle Control Systems and Denso Corporation . The ratings also reflect the company's consistent profitability with an operating EBITDA margin 15%-16% over the last four years, barring the financial year ended March 2009 (FY09) due to the global economic slowdown. The ratings are supported by Spun's further revenue diversification in the domestic market, with domestic contribution increasing to almost 21% in FY11 from around 10% in FY10, in line with the company's strategy to reduce its dependence on the exports.

The ratings are, however, constrained by Spun's small size of operations and its tight liquidity position. The latter is due to the company's high working capital credit limit utilization due to is long net cash conversion cycle (FY11: around 180days), which is mostly debt-funded.

Fitch notes that Spun is distributing its planned debt-led capex of INR140m for capacity expansion over two years than over FY11, which led to a smaller-than-expected increase in long-term debt of INR54.5m in FY11 (compared with INR107m previously estimated). This, coupled with growth in operating EBITDA, prevented net financial leverage (net debt/ operating EBITDA) from increasing sharply in FY11 (4.6x) from 4.14x in FY10. The company has planned to raise further debt of INR52.5m for the remaining capex of INR70m in FY12. Therefore, net financial leverage is expected to remain high in the short to medium term and debt repayments may put pressure on the company's liquidity.

Negative rating guidelines include a fall in revenue or profitability and/or any unexpected debt-led capex leading to increased net financial leverage on a sustained basis. Conversely, an increase in revenues while maintaining profitability leading to a decline in net financial leverage on a sustained basis post capex in FY12 would result in positive rating action.

Spun manufactures precision machined components required for automotive and general engineering industries. It reported revenue of INR219.18m in FY11 (FY10: INR141.8m) with operating EBITDA and profit after tax of INR35.7m (INR22.26m) and INR10.17m (INR6.60m), respectively.

Fitch has also affirmed Spun's instruments, as follows:

- INR54.5m long-term debt: 'Fitch B(ind)'

- INR90m fund-based working capital limits: 'Fitch B(ind)'/'FitchA4(ind)'

- INR5m non-fund based working capital limits: 'Fitch B(ind)'/'FitchA4(ind)'