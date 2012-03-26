(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 26 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Xstrata PLC -------------------------------------------- 26-Mar-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Negative/A-2 Country: Switzerland
Primary SIC: Coal mining
services
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
18-Apr-2011 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
30-Mar-2010 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
15-Dec-2008 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3
===============================================================================