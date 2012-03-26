We expect the newly merged company's business risk profile to be "strong," as
our criteria define the term. Business risk will be supported by diverse
mining activities across several commodity groups--which we estimate will
contribute between 75% and 85% of total EBITDA--less cyclical and low
capital-intensive commodity trading activities contributing an estimated 15%
to 25% of EBITDA, and good cost positions. The combined company should also
benefit from strong growth, from both Glencore and Xstrata. Constraints will
likely include exposure to the cyclicality of the mining industry, large
capital spending plans, and increased country risks. We currently foresee the
combined group's financial risk profile at the low end of "intermediate."
The $6.1 billion Viterra acquisition would imply an increase in debt of about
$4.6 billion for Glencore, once certain Viterra assets are sold to Glencore's
bidding partners in the deal. Glencore's adjusted debt had increased to $18.3
billion at the end of 2011, while its funds from operations (FFO)-to-debt
metrics reached a lower than expected 19%, or 22% when excluding a temporary
rise in working capital outflows.
Xstrata had some financial headroom at the end of 2011, with a moderate
adjusted FFO-to-debt ratio above 70%.
Liquidity
We consider Xstrata's liquidity to be "adequate," as defined by our criteria.
We estimate the ratio of sources to uses for 2012 and 2013 to be comfortably
above 1.2x.
As of Dec. 31, 2011, Xstrata's key sources of liquidity included:
-- $1.65 billion in cash, excluding cash that we estimate to be tied to
operations of $300 million.
-- $6 billion of availability under a medium-term committed bank
facility. The company has already obtained a waiver of the change of control
clause.
The key uses of this liquidity may include:
-- Low short-term maturities in the next 12 months of $1.55 billion.
-- Probable negative free operating cash flow (FOCF) under our credit
scenario given Xstrata's planned 2012 capital spending. We anticipate,
however, that if market conditions continue to weaken, the company will make
cuts to its planned expansionary capex.
-- Dividends in line with the company's policy of paying out 15%-20% of
net income.
We note that Xstrata's debt facilities do not contain financial covenants.
Recovery analysis
Xstrata has made use of bank loans and bonds as a source of financing. The
senior unsecured bonds issued by wholly owned finance subsidiaries Xstrata
Finance (Canada) Ltd., Xstrata Canada Financial Corp., and Xstrata Finance
(Dubai) Ltd., are all guaranteed by Xstrata and rated 'BBB+' in line with the
corporate credit rating on the parent. In addition, the bonds issued by
Xstrata Finance (Canada) Ltd., Xstrata Canada Financial Corp., and Xstrata
Finance (Dubai) Ltd. are cross-guaranteed by each other and by the holding
company Xstrata (Schweiz) AG.
Xstrata has also guaranteed the remaining public bonds of Xstrata Canada
Corp., whose ratings we equalize with those on Xstrata. The key bank loan is
the largely undrawn $6 billion five-year revolving credit facility (RCF) that
matures in October 2016. There are no financial covenants or rating triggers.
We believe that the overall level of structural and contractual subordination
for bondholders in the Xstrata group is moderate, and we do not currently
expect it to increase significantly as a result of the merger with Glencore.
Outlook
The negative outlook on Xstrata reflects the possibility of a downgrade in the
next 12 to 24 months, as we expect Xstrata's and Glencore's debt to increase
significantly. In Xstrata's case this is because of its very ambitious capital
spending budget. We believe Glencore's debt might rise more than we had
previously expected as a result of acquisitions. A one-notch downgrade could
be triggered if the merged company's fully adjusted FFO-to-debt ratio dropped
to 30% under our pricing assumptions without near-term prospects of recovery.
We might revise Xstrata's outlook back to stable, if the companies took
mitigating action to moderate the increase in debt and demonstrated what we
perceived to be a moderate financial policy. We might also consider an upward
outlook revision if we saw the limitation of negative discretionary cash flow
owing to better market conditions than we currently assume.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Mining
Industry, June 23, 2009
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Xstrata (Schweiz) AG
Senior Unsecured * BBB+
Xstrata Canada Corp.
Senior Unsecured (4)(4) BBB+
Commercial Paper A-2
Commercial Paper A-2(Cdn)
Xstrata Canada Financial Corp.
Senior Unsecured (4) BBB+
Xstrata Capital Corporation A.V.V.
Senior Unsecured (4)(4) BBB+
Xstrata Finance (Canada) Ltd.
Senior Unsecured (4)* BBB+
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Xstrata PLC
Corporate Credit Rating BBB+/Negative/A-2 BBB+/Stable/A-2
Xstrata Canada Corp.
Corporate Credit Rating BBB+/Negative/A-2 BBB+/Stable/A-2
*Guaranteed by Xstrata PLC,Xstrata (Schweiz) AG,Xstrata Canada Financial Corp.,
Xstrata Finance (Canada) Ltd.and Xstrata Finance (Dubai) Ltd.
(4)Guaranteed by Xstrata PLC,Xstrata (Schweiz) AG, , Xstrata Finance (Canada)
Ltd.and Xstrata Finance (Dubai) Ltd.
(4)*Guaranteed by Xstrata PLC,Xstrata (Schweiz) AG,Xstrata Canada Financial
Corp., and Xstrata Finance (Dubai) Ltd.
(4)(4) Guaranteed by Xstrata PLC