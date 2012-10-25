Paragon, a specialized and experienced buy-to-let lender and servicer, originated a number of transactions before 2007 but stopped originating mortgages between 2008 and 2010. Paragon Mortgages (No.17) is the first transaction from Paragon that have rated since 2007, and Paragon's second securitization since it resumed lending in 2010.

Our ratings reflect our assessment of the main features of the transaction, as well as an analysis of the counterparty and operational risks of the transaction.

We incorporated in our analysis all the structural features of the transaction and the results indicate that the levels of credit enhancement available to the tranches are sufficient to mitigate the credit and cash flow stresses to the assigned rating levels.

The collateral pool consists of first-ranking buy-to-let mortgages originated after 2010. All of the loans in the pool are currently in their fixed or discount period: Of the loans in the pool, 27.58% pay a fixed rate of interest, and the remaining 72.42% pay at a rate linked to LIBOR. After the end of the fixed or discount period, all of the loans either revert to an administered rate, or to a rate linked to LIBOR plus a variable margin, floored at LIBOR + 4.50%.

At closing, the issuer used part of the proceeds of the notes' issuance to pay purchase price for the pool of loans. It then deposits the remainder of the proceeds into a pre-funded reserve to purchase new loans from the seller during the following six months from closing. As a result, the credit quality of the pool may change between closing and the end of the six-month prefunding period.

In our view, Paragon is an experienced buy-to-let mortgage loan originator and servicer. Homeloan Management acts as a back-up servicer for the transaction. We rank Homeloan Management as ABOVE AVERAGE as a mortgage servicer. The cash collateralization mechanism guarantees a margin of 375 basis points (bps) over three-month LIBOR on the loans that are in their discount period. The transaction documents provide for a minimum mortgage rate (MMR) mechanism, which is intended to help maintain a certain yield on the assets.

All of the loans in the pool are buy-to-let mortgages. Buy-to-let properties are exposed to different foreclosure risks than owner-occupied properties. These risks include the borrower's level of reliance in the rental receipts to meet mortgage payments and the borrower's prior experience in managing rental properties. We have considered these features in our analysis. The credit support at closing provided by the first loss liquidity excess amount (FLLEA) is small. Although it may increase over time subject to available excess spread, most of the credit support for the notes is provided by subordination and excess spread.

Some of the loans in the pool pay a rate of interest linked to three-month LIBOR, either during the discount period, after the switch to the final rate, or during both periods. The LIBOR rate used to determine the mortgage rate for these loans may be lower than the rate used to calculate the coupon in the notes. The resulting basis risk is not hedged in this transaction. We have incorporated this risk in our analysis.

During the pre-funding period, the quality of the portfolio could deteriorate. However, the conditions set out for the purchase of new loans partially mitigate this risk, which aim to limit the risk of deterioration of the portfolio's quality.

Some of the loans in the portfolio are relatively big in size; large loans are secured against properties with larger-than-average valuations. We stressed jumbo valuations in our loss severity analysis because we consider jumbo properties to be less liquid, attracting higher repossession market value declines (RMVDs).

Half of the final pool, after pre-funding, could comprise of loans which are interest-only loans for the first five years after their origination, switching to repayment after the initial period. This poses a payment shock risk, as the borrowers' instalments will increase in size significantly. We incorporated this risk into our analysis.

The pool shows a very low level of seasoning. We consider loans with low seasoning as having higher risk than highly seasoned loans because we note that the three initial years of a mortgage represent the most stressful period for a borrower, where most defaults happen.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, May 31, 2012

-- European Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012

-- U.K. RMBS Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2011

-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011

-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011

-- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, May 3, 2010

-- European Legal Criteria For Structured Finance Transactions, Aug. 28, 2008

-- U.K. Nonconforming RMBS Index Report, published quarterly

-- U.K. Prime RMBS Index Report, published quarterly

RATINGS LIST

Paragon Mortgages (No.17) PLC

BP200 Million Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes

Class Rating Amount

(mil. GBP)

AAA (sf) 175.0

B AA (sf) 10.5

C A (sf) 10.0

D NR 4.5

NR--Not rated.