(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 16- BTEL 's operating performance in the first half of 2011 was weaker than we expected, resulting in less-than-adequate liquidity.

-- A proposed tariff revision is likely to materially improve the cash flows of the Indonesia-based limited mobility wireless operator.

-- We are affirming the 'B' long-term corporate credit rating on BTEL and revising the outlook to negative from stable.

-- The negative outlook reflects the risk that the company's cash flows after the tariff revision may not improve as much as we expect.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had revised its outlook on PT Bakrie Telecom Tbk. (BTEL) to negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'B' long-term corporate credit rating and our 'B' issue rating on the senior unsecured notes due 2015 that the company guarantees.

"The outlook revision reflects our assessment that BTEL's liquidity could worsen if the company's cash flows do not improve as much as we expect from a likely increase in tariffs. The cash flow could be weaker than we anticipated due to a delay in tariff revision, a bigger decline in voice and short message service (SMS) usage than we expected, or increased competition," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Mehul Sukkawala. BTEL's cash level dropped in the first half of 2011 due to the company's weak operating performance and high capital expenditure.

We anticipate that the company will significantly raise tariffs, which could reduce usage by subscribers. We expect BTEL's EBITDA to increase by 30%-40% in the quarter ending Dec. 31, 2011.

We could lower the ratings if we do not expect BTEL's operating performance to materially improve in the December quarter. We may revise the outlook to stable if BTEL's operating performance materially improves, which could be due to the hike in tariffs without a material adverse impact on usage.

"We believe BTEL has less-than-adequate liquidity, according to our criteria," said Mr. Sukkawala. "We expect the company's sources of liquidity, including cash, to be almost equal to its uses over the next 12 months."

BTEL does not have any maintenance covenants although it has to comply with an incurrence covenant. The company has limited headroom to increase debt. The headroom could increase if the company's operating performance improves after the hike in tariffs.

Under the financial covenants, BTEL has leeway to raise US$30 million credit and some vendor financing, over and above the constraints from the incurrence covenant.

BTEL's operating performance for the past two years has been consistently weaker than our expectation. This was mainly because lower usage by subscribers offset the 45% increase in the number of BTEL subscribers. Nevertheless, the company's broadband wireless subscribers have grown, though the business' contribution to revenue is less than 5%.

BTEL's financial performance in the first half of 2011 was below our expectation. The ratio of adjusted annualized debt (including equipment payables) to EBITDA was about 5x for the period. We expect the proposed tariff revision to improve the ratio to less than 4.5x for 2011.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Standard & Poor's Standardizes Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, July 2, 2010

- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, April 15, 2008