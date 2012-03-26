(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 26 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Singapore's Long-term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'AAA' with Stable Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed Singapore's Short-term IDR at 'F1+', and its Country Ceiling at 'AAA'.

"The ratings reflect Singapore's exceptionally strong external finances, sound fiscal framework, strong investment climate and diverse, high value-added economy," said Anna Thung, Associate Director of Asia-Pacific Sovereign Ratings at Fitch. "These buffers have served to insulate the small, open economy from external shocks."

The government has run general government budget surplus (which in Fitch's definition includes land sales and contributions from statutory boards and the net receipts of the Central Provident Fund) with a five-year average of 13% of GDP, making it the strongest amongst Fitch's 'AAA'-rated sovereigns. The government has a long-term fiscal objective to maintain a balanced budget over the course of a government term. Persistent fiscal surpluses and the accumulation of substantial fiscal reserves of at least 57% of GDP at end-March 2011 place the sovereign in a strong fiscal position. Singapore's ratings are based on publicly-disclosed information and do not depend on assumptions about the size of non-disclosed assets including those managed by the Government Investment Corporation. The overall sovereign balance sheet is almost certainly much stronger than the conservative definition used by Fitch.

Singapore's creditworthiness is underpinned by its strong external finances. Its favourable investment climate attracts strong foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows while its current account surplus averaged 20.4% during 2007-2011. Consequently, Singapore is one of the strongest net external creditors (in sovereign, bank and non-bank sectors) in the 'AAA' peer group. The country's net international investment position (NIIP) reached 232.6% of GDP in 2010, the highest among 'AAA' sovereigns.

As a global financial centre, Singapore has a proportionately large banking sector. A global or regional economic shock sufficient to impact financial system stability could have a negative effect on Singapore's sovereign creditworthiness, although Fitch notes Singapore's success in weathering the Asian and global financial crises. Credit growth was a brisk 24.2% yoy in December 2011, sufficient to take Singapore into the moderate '2' risk category of Fitch's macro-prudential framework. House prices have risen 54.7% in December 2011 from the trough in June 2009. However, the authorities have responded promptly with tighter loan regulation, while macro-prudential indicators for the banking system remain broadly favourable. The local banks' non-performing loan rate is low at 1.22% while capitalisation is strong with a total capital adequacy ratio of 16.0% at end-2011. Fitch views Singapore's banking system as among the world's strongest on a standalone basis, scoring 'B' on the Bank System Indicator scale (no systems are currently in the strongest 'A' category).

Singapore's economic performance and credit-worthiness are further supported by fundamental structural factors including the high quality of public institutions, respect for rule of law and low reported corruption rates. However, Singapore falls short relative to 'AAA' peers on "voice and accountability" in the World Bank's system of governance indicators. Despite Singapore's economic success, the 2011 elections highlighted public concern over issues such as income inequality and perceived over-reliance on immigrant labour. An erosion in the political consensus behind the economic model that has delivered the country's strong economic performance and credit fundamentals could see policy shifts affecting Singapore's credit profile, although Fitch does not see this as a likely near- or medium-term rating risk.