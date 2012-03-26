(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 26 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed DTEK Holdings Limited's (DTEK) Long-term foreign
currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B' with a Stable Outlook and DTEK Finance B.V.'s
foreign currency senior unsecured rating at 'B' with a Recovery Rating of 'RR4'. A
full list of ratings actions is at the end of this release.
DTEK's Long-term foreign currency IDR is capped by Ukraine's ('B'/Stable) Country Ceiling.
DTEK's Long-term local currency IDR is rated above the sovereign at 'B+', as it excludes the
transfer and convertibility risk associated with foreign currency debt and reflects DTEK's
unconstrained stand-alone profile supported by the comparatively stable, vertically integrated
nature of its business.
The ratings reflect DTEK's leadership in Ukraine's coal mining, coal-fired power generation,
and electricity transmission and distribution and sales. In 2011-2012 DTEK gained control in a
number of formerly state-owned companies following a series of completed acquisitions. With coal
accounting for 96% of Ukraine's total fuel power generation needs, DTEK improved its position as
Ukraine's largest integrated coal mining and power utility. The integration between its coal
mining and power generation segments has supported DTEK's EBITDA margins at above 20% in
2007-2011. With installed electric capacity of 18GW at end-2011, DTEK ranks among the largest
Fitch-rated former Soviet Union power utilities, e.g., Russia's JSC RusHydro
('BB+'/Stable, 35GW) and JSC Inter RAO UES ('BB+'/Stable, 29GW).
In H211, DTEK raised about UAH9bn (USD1.1bn) in new bank borrowings for M&A and other needs,
mainly from Russian banks such as Sberbank of Russia ('BBB'/Stable/'F3') and a Bank
VTB's (JSC) ('BBB'/Stable/'F3') subsidiary, as well as from Austria's Erste Group Bank
AG ('A'/Stable/'F1') and ING Bank Ukraine, part of ING Group
('A'/Stable/'F1').
With the consolidation of Dniproenergo completed in March 2012, DTEK has completed its
extensive M&A program. Fitch does not currently anticipate any significant new acquisitions for
DTEK in the medium term.
Fitch conservatively estimates that starting in 2013 (i.e., after all newly acquired assets
are consolidated) DTEK's revenues will increase by about 5%, or broadly in line with Ukraine's
GDP. Fitch expects that DTEK's post-acquisition operating margins are likely to decline somewhat
from historic levels due to the lower efficiency of newly acquired operating companies. The
agency forecasts that DTEK will maintain its funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage
under 2.5x after accounting for M&A and FFO interest coverage above 3.5x in 2011-2014.
Fitch notes that DTEK's foreign-currency risk exposure is mitigated by its export receipts,
which DTEK estimates at over USD800m in 2011, which comfortably cover its mostly US
dollar-denominated interest and principal debt payments (61% of all borrowings at 1 February
2012). DTEK uses cross-currency swaps to hedge its RUB exposure on borrowings. Fitch notes that
a significant sustained hryvnia softening against the US dollar and the euro would weaken DTEK's
credit ratios.
Following the debt funded M&A, DTEK needs to obtain additional sureties for the USD500m
Senior notes due 2015 issued by DTEK Finance B.V. from its subsidiaries that account for over
10% of DTEK group's total assets or income from continuing operations before income taxes,
extraordinary items and cumulative effect of a change in accounting principle. Fitch expects
DTEK to execute additional sureties in a timely manner from those acquired companies that
qualify under these provisions.
At 1 March 2012, DTEK had gross indebtedness of about UAH16bn (USD2.1bn), of which
short-term debt was UAH1.7bn (USD200m). Most debt maturities fall over 2014-2016. DTEK's
liquidity is supported by undrawn credit lines of USD340m from international and local banks.
The ratings actions are as follows:
DTEK
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'; Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'AA+(ukr)'; Outlook Stable
DTEK Finance B.V.
Foreign currency senior unsecured rating: affirmed at 'B'
Recovery Rating: affirmed at 'RR4'