(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 26 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Turkey (Republic of) -------------------------- 26-Mar-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: Country: Turkey

Local currency BBB-/Positive/A-3

Foreign currency BB/Positive/B Primary SIC: Sovereign

Mult. CUSIP6: 900123

Mult. CUSIP6: 900147

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

20-Sep-2011 BBB-/A-3 BB/B

19-Feb-2010 BB+/B BB/B

===============================================================================

Rationale

According to our sovereign ratings criteria, the key constraints on Turkey's ratings are:

-- Its external vulnerability as measured by high net external debt and gross external financing needs relative to its capacity to generate foreign currency (measured by current account receipts including export receipts and net factor income).

-- Its modest income levels. We estimate Turkey's GDP per capita at $9,758 in 2011, which is modest compared to other European countries but compares with similarly rated sovereigns. This reflects modest productivity levels, as well as low labor participation rates, especially among women.

-- Risks related to the 2010-2011 credit boom. Turkey's real GDP growth of more than 8% over the past two years was mostly driven by rapid domestic credit expansion, financed mainly by short-term external funding to banks. Domestic demand, particularly via import-intensive private consumption and investment in nontradable sectors, was the main contributor to this rapid GDP growth.

As a result, Turkey's current account deficit (CAD) exceeded 40% of CARs in 2011 (about 10% of GDP) and we note that the financial sector's net external debt rose to 32% of CARs at year-end 2011, from 7% at year-end 2009. While at 12% financial sector gross external debt is still relatively low as a percentage of GDP, Standard & Poor's rating methodology focuses on an economy's foreign-currency-generating capacity (CARs) in the denominator as the key measure of external-debt-servicing ability. We estimate that Turkey's gross external financing needs (CAD and external debt service in a 12 month period) will reach 144% of CARs plus usable reserves in 2011, one of the highest ratios for a rated sovereign. This heavy reliance on external savings exposes Turkey to shocks, which could be domestic--for example if recent high domestic credit growth resulted in future bad loans--or external, say if rising risk aversion were to deter foreign investors and banks and result in a net outflow of external funds. Such external shocks are likely to result in rapid depreciation of the Turkish lira, with a significant pass-through to inflation and a negative secondary effect on government borrowing costs.

Turkey's ratings are supported by its generally effective policymaking and institutions, its moderate and declining public debt burden, and monetary policy flexibility. A floating exchange rate regime can work as a channel of nominal adjustment, absent in many European countries with fixed exchange rate regimes or in the eurozone. As the Turkish lira has weakened since the second half of 2011, we expect import-intensive domestic demand to moderate and external competitiveness of Turkish exports to improve. The competitiveness gains from weaker exchange rates are, in our view, likely to be offset partially by wage inflation through indexation. Additionally, credit growth has decelerated as the cost of external funding increased in second-half 2011. Active macro-prudential measures implemented by Turkey's Banking Regulation and Supervisory Agency have also helped managed credit growth, although could have been more effective if they had been implemented earlier, in our view.

We believe that the government will remain on track to stabilize net general government debt to GDP at around 35% by 2015, despite our expectation that GDP will slow to 2% in 2012 as credit growth decelerates. We estimate that the general government primary surplus will have reached 1% of GDP for 2011 before deteriorating mildly over the ratings horizon due to our forecast economic slowdown. Much of 2011's expected fiscal outperformance is due to temporary factors, including what we view to have been an unsustainable, credit-driven, year-on-year expansion of nominal GDP by some 15%, as well as the government's success in raising funds by restructuring past tax liabilities. Restrained fiscal policy before the global financial crisis led to relatively moderate general government debt of 41% of GDP in 2011, increasingly denominated in local currency and at longer maturities. Indeed, during 2010 and 2011, the Turkish central government was a net payer of external debt (with all debt to the IMF likely to be redeemed by February 2013). While Turkey's large and resilient economy benefits from a young and rapidly growing population, the social security deficit continues to be the major driver of headline general government deficit, highlighting the need for reforms in the social security sector.

Outlook

The outlook on the ratings is positive. We could raise the ratings on Turkey if the economy demonstrates its flexibility by shifting its resources quickly toward net-export-driven growth. This would reduce external imbalances without significantly weakening the fiscal accounts or destabilizing the financial sector. We could also raise the ratings if social security reforms are deeper than we currently expect, resulting in a stronger fiscal performance and substantially reducing government debt.

The ratings could stabilize at the current level if macroeconomic imbalances are not corrected during 2012, leaving Turkey vulnerable to external shocks. A delayed correction, in our view, would increase the risk of reduced access to external funding and could also weaken the government's fiscal accounts beyond our current expectations.

Related Criteria and Research

-- Sovereign Government Rating Methodology And Assumptions, June 30, 2011

-- Republic of Turkey Local-Currency Ratings Raised To 'BBB-/A-3' On Deepening Local Capital Markets; Outlook Positive, Sept. 20, 2011

-- BICRA On Turkey Revised To Group '5' From Group '6', Nov. 9, 2011