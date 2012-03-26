(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 26 -
Summary analysis -- Turkey (Republic of) -------------------------- 26-Mar-2012
CREDIT RATING: Country: Turkey
Local currency BBB-/Positive/A-3
Foreign currency BB/Positive/B Primary SIC: Sovereign
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
20-Sep-2011 BBB-/A-3 BB/B
19-Feb-2010 BB+/B BB/B
Rationale
According to our sovereign ratings criteria, the key constraints on Turkey's
ratings are:
-- Its external vulnerability as measured by high net external debt and
gross external financing needs relative to its capacity to generate foreign
currency (measured by current account receipts including export
receipts and net factor income).
-- Its modest income levels. We estimate Turkey's GDP per capita at
$9,758 in 2011, which is modest compared to other European countries but
compares with similarly rated sovereigns. This reflects modest productivity
levels, as well as low labor participation rates, especially among women.
-- Risks related to the 2010-2011 credit boom. Turkey's real GDP growth
of more than 8% over the past two years was mostly driven by rapid domestic
credit expansion, financed mainly by short-term external funding to banks.
Domestic demand, particularly via import-intensive private consumption and
investment in nontradable sectors, was the main contributor to this rapid GDP
growth.
As a result, Turkey's current account deficit (CAD) exceeded 40% of CARs in
2011 (about 10% of GDP) and we note that the financial sector's net external
debt rose to 32% of CARs at year-end 2011, from 7% at year-end 2009. While at
12% financial sector gross external debt is still relatively low as a
percentage of GDP, Standard & Poor's rating methodology focuses on an
economy's foreign-currency-generating capacity (CARs) in the denominator as
the key measure of external-debt-servicing ability. We estimate that Turkey's
gross external financing needs (CAD and external debt service in a 12 month
period) will reach 144% of CARs plus usable reserves in 2011, one of the
highest ratios for a rated sovereign. This heavy reliance on external savings
exposes Turkey to shocks, which could be domestic--for example if recent high
domestic credit growth resulted in future bad loans--or external, say if
rising risk aversion were to deter foreign investors and banks and result in a
net outflow of external funds. Such external shocks are likely to result in
rapid depreciation of the Turkish lira, with a significant pass-through to
inflation and a negative secondary effect on government borrowing costs.
Turkey's ratings are supported by its generally effective policymaking and
institutions, its moderate and declining public debt burden, and monetary
policy flexibility. A floating exchange rate regime can work as a channel of
nominal adjustment, absent in many European countries with fixed exchange rate
regimes or in the eurozone. As the Turkish lira has weakened since the second
half of 2011, we expect import-intensive domestic demand to moderate and
external competitiveness of Turkish exports to improve. The competitiveness
gains from weaker exchange rates are, in our view, likely to be offset
partially by wage inflation through indexation. Additionally, credit growth
has decelerated as the cost of external funding increased in second-half 2011.
Active macro-prudential measures implemented by Turkey's Banking Regulation
and Supervisory Agency have also helped managed credit growth, although could
have been more effective if they had been implemented earlier, in our view.
We believe that the government will remain on track to stabilize net general
government debt to GDP at around 35% by 2015, despite our expectation that GDP
will slow to 2% in 2012 as credit growth decelerates. We estimate that the
general government primary surplus will have reached 1% of GDP for 2011 before
deteriorating mildly over the ratings horizon due to our forecast economic
slowdown. Much of 2011's expected fiscal outperformance is due to temporary
factors, including what we view to have been an unsustainable, credit-driven,
year-on-year expansion of nominal GDP by some 15%, as well as the government's
success in raising funds by restructuring past tax liabilities. Restrained
fiscal policy before the global financial crisis led to relatively moderate
general government debt of 41% of GDP in 2011, increasingly denominated in
local currency and at longer maturities. Indeed, during 2010 and 2011, the
Turkish central government was a net payer of external debt (with all debt to
the IMF likely to be redeemed by February 2013). While Turkey's large and
resilient economy benefits from a young and rapidly growing population, the
social security deficit continues to be the major driver of headline general
government deficit, highlighting the need for reforms in the social security
sector.
Outlook
The outlook on the ratings is positive. We could raise the ratings on Turkey
if the economy demonstrates its flexibility by shifting its resources quickly
toward net-export-driven growth. This would reduce external imbalances without
significantly weakening the fiscal accounts or destabilizing the financial
sector. We could also raise the ratings if social security reforms are deeper
than we currently expect, resulting in a stronger fiscal performance and
substantially reducing government debt.
The ratings could stabilize at the current level if macroeconomic imbalances
are not corrected during 2012, leaving Turkey vulnerable to external shocks. A
delayed correction, in our view, would increase the risk of reduced access to
external funding and could also weaken the government's fiscal accounts beyond
our current expectations.
