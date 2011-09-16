(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 16- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today placed its 'A+' long-term
counterparty credit rating on Swiss bank UBS AG on CreditWatch with
negative implications. At the same time, the 'A+'
long-term counterparty credit ratings on related entities UBS Ltd., UBS Bank
(Canada), UBS Securities LLC, and UBS Loan Finance LLC and the short-term
counterparty credit rating on related entity UBS Bank USA were also placed on
CreditWatch with negative implications. In addition, the ratings on
indirectly-issued hybrid capital instruments guaranteed by UBS AG were placed
on CreditWatch with negative implications.
The rating action follows UBS' announcement on Sept. 15, 2011, of an
estimated
loss of about $2 billion resulting from unauthorized trading by a trader in
its investment bank division. It did not disclose further details regarding
the nature or cause of the incident. It stated that it may now be loss-making
in the third quarter.
The trading loss comes at a time when UBS' profitability has been pressured
by factors such as low client activity and the strong Swiss franc. However, in
view of its capital position, which included CHF33.1 billion ($37.8 billion)
of Basel II core Tier 1 capital and a 16.1% Basel II core Tier 1 ratio at June
30, 2011, we consider the loss to be manageable from a financial perspective
if it is confirmed at about $2 billion. Still, the loss will marginally extend
UBS' long-term process of building capital through retained earnings to meet
Switzerland's relatively stringent requirements under Basel III. Just as
importantly in our view, the loss is a setback to UBS' efforts to rebuild its
reputation and demonstrate strengthened risk management following its weak
performance in 2007-2009. UBS is currently undertaking a strategic review of
the size and shape of the investment bank division, and we consider that the
trading loss may influence the outcome of this process.
We intend to resolve the CreditWatch placement once further details emerge
on the scale of the loss and the risk management lapses that enabled it to
occur.
We will also assess the implications for UBS' reputation and franchise. At
this stage, based on the information currently available, we expect that the
'A+' long-term counterparty credit rating on UBS AG would be either lowered by
one notch or affirmed.