(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 26 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- PostNL N.V. -------------------------------------------- 26-Mar-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BBB/Watch Pos/A-2 Country: Netherlands
Primary SIC: Direct mail
advertising
services
Mult. CUSIP6: 888742
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
01-Jun-2011 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
29-Aug-2007 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
EUR400 mil 3.875% bnds due 06/01/2015 BBB/WatchP 01-Jun-2011
EUR650 mil 5.375% bnds due 11/14/2017 BBB/WatchP 01-Jun-2011
£450 mil 7.5% bnds due 08/14/2018 BBB/WatchP 01-Jun-2011