Rationale

The outlook revision reflects our expectations of increasing downside risk for demand and pricing in Stora Enso's key product segments in light of the ongoing fall in demand for publication paper and weakening economic conditions in Europe. This coincides with a large investment phase, which in our base-case forecast will keep credit metrics on the low end of the level we see as commensurate with the ratings over the next couple of years. The ratings continue to reflect the combination of a "fair" business risk profile and a "significant" financial risk profile.

Stora Enso's financial performance in 2012 has been weaker than what we previously expected, but still in line with the ratings. The adjusted EBITDA margin has been weakening and reached about 10% for the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2012, compared with 12.9% a year earlier. At the same time, the ratio of adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt weakened to 19.4% and debt to EBITDA to 4.6x (compared with 23.5% and 3.1x a year earlier, respectively).

Stora Enso is still challenged by weak European publication and printing markets, where demand continues to decline and with pricing prospects bleak due to structural overcapacity. In addition, financial performance in 2012 has been hit by falling pulp prices (Stora Enso is a net seller) and very weak conditions in its sawn timber operations, especially among its Sweden-based mills. In our view, Stora Enso is still a highly cyclical group. And with about 70% of sales coming from Europe, the recent downward revision of our economic forecast for Europe underpins expectations of continued difficult operating conditions in the coming years (see "The Eurozone's New Recession--Confirmed", published Sept. 25, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).

Stora Enso has announced several expansionary investments to shift the group away from the troubled European paper markets into areas with better profitability and growth prospects, such as consumer packaging in Eastern Europe and Asia and plantation-based pulp production in South America. While these investments are likely to support the group's overall profitability in the long term, we expect Stora Enso's adjusted EBITDA margin to remain about 10% in the short term and gradually move toward 12% in 2015. We incorporate an annual demand decline of 4%-6% for publication paper in Europe, which will moderate only thanks to very modest expected price increases. At the same time, we expect the group's renewable packaging division to drive growth as new investments come online.

Although we recognize the earnings potential of the expansionary investments, the capital spending will be substantial and will weigh on the group's credit metrics in the coming years. As a result, we expect Stora Enso's credit metrics to remain around the current levels with adjusted FFO to debt of about 18%-20% and adjusted debt to EBITDA of about 4x-4.5x in 2012-2013. However, what will happen in the short term is rather unpredictable, in our opinion, and downside risks are considerable. This particularly applies to the economic environment in Europe, including volatility of foreign exchange rates, likely further reduction in demand for publication papers, cost inflation, and execution risks relating to the investments.

Stora Enso's "fair" business risk profile continues to be constrained by the group's exposure to the highly competitive, commoditized, and cyclical forest products industry and still significant exposure to graphic paper markets, which are in structural decline. These negative factors are partly offset by Stora Enso's large size and scope, a generally favorable cost position, strong and growing position in consumer packaging, and growing presence in emerging markets.

The group's "significant" financial risk profile is based on its highly cyclical operational cash flow generation, which is balanced by a strong liquidity profile.

Liquidity

The short-term rating is 'B'. In our view Stora Enso's overall liquidity is "strong", as liquidity resources substantially exceed short-term cash uses, the group's loan documentation is free from restrictive financial covenants, the group has a solid relationship with its banks and proven access to the debt capital markets.

As of Sept. 30, 2012, the group's liquidity sources consisted of:

-- Cash and liquid assets of about EUR1.7 billion (of which we consider about EUR1.5 billion to be excess cash).

-- An undrawn committed revolving credit facility of EUR700 million maturing in January 2015 (free of financial covenants that would restrict Stora Enso from drawing on the facility).

-- About EUR550 million from various long-term sources, including Finnish penson fund loans. We further expect that operating cash flow will continue to cover maintenance capital expenditures (EUR200 million-EUR250 million) and dividend payments (EUR237 million in 2012) over the near term. We expect capital expenditures, including expansion projects, to amount to EUR600 million in 2012 and significantly higher in 2013 due to the consumer board and pulp mill it intends to build in China.

These sources compare with 12-month debt maturities of about EUR778 million. Debt maturities between 12-24 months amount to about EUR620 million. Stora Enso has been active on the debt markets recently, issuing an EUR500 million benchmark bond in September 2012, as well as Swedish krona (SEK) 2.7 billion in two tranches in June and August 2012.

Recovery analysis

The various unsecured debt issued by Stora Enso is rated 'BB', the same level as the corporate credit rating. The recovery rating is '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in an event of payment default, although at the low end of the range.

For the purpose of our analysis, we simulate a hypothetical payment default. In our hypothetical scenario, we believe that the group would face pressure on profitability resulting from oversupply, pressure on prices, and input cost volatility. We anticipate that default would be triggered by Stora Enso's inability to refinance its SEK4.3 billion unsecured notes and its revolving facility maturing in 2015.

In our hypothetical scenario, we have valued the business as a going-concern, supported by Stora Enso's leading market positions, modern and efficient asset base, broad product and geographic diversity, and significant vertical integration. The valuation at the point of hypothetical default results from a combination of discounted cash flow and market multiple approaches, taking into account historical valuations in the paper sector, and is based on stressed EBITDA of EUR600 million and a blended multiple of 6.0x EBITDA.

At the hypothetical point of default, the stressed enterprise value amounts to about EUR3.6 billion and is reduced by priority obligations estimated at about EUR1.1 billion. These would comprise enforcement costs, financial leases, mortgage loans, and the structurally senior bank debt of subsidiaries. This would result in a residual enterprise value of about EUR2.5 billion for holders of the EUR4.8 billion unsecured debt. The waterfall of payments would lead to recovery prospects for unsecured debtholders in the 50%-70% range, although recovery prospects are at the low end of the range.

We have assumed that the EUR700 million revolving facility would be fully drawn at default and would rank pari passu with existing unsecured debt. We have assumed that drawings under the pension loan at the time of default would be about EUR210 million, and that the loan would also rank pari passu with the rated notes due to its unsecured nature.

In our view, if the pension loan drawings were to increase to the EUR800 million limit currently available, this would not materially impact the recovery ratings. However, in the event that such borrowings were secured by any of Stora Enso's assets, unsecured debt recoveries might be significantly lower.

Recovery prospects are sensitive to the group's financing of the EUR1.6 billion consumer board and pulp mill it intends to build in China. The amount and type of debt funding could put downward pressure on recovery prospects below 50%, leading to a possible revision of the recovery rating to '4' from '3', although this would not lead to a change in the notching of the issue rating relative to the corporate credit rating. We will monitor the impact this might have on recovery prospects as the group's funding plans are defined.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects the risk that Stora Enso's operating and financial performance could weaken from the current level, rather than remain at the current levels or slightly improve, as assumed in our base case. The main risks to our base-case scenario is an extended period of weaker-than-expected financial performance due to negative pressure on operating cash flow and high debt levels from large investments.

At the current rating level, we expect Stora Enso to maintain a ratio of adjusted FFO to debt of about 20% and that the ratio of adjusted debt to EBITDA would improve to at least 4.0x in the medium term.

We could revise the outlook to stable if the group's performance improved and remained within our expectations of the ratings, and if we anticipated that the expansionary investments were going as planned without cost overruns and significant delays.

Related Criteria And Research

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

Stora Enso Oyj

Corporate Credit Rating BB/Negative/B BB/Stable/B

Ratings Affirmed

Stora Enso Oyj

Nordic National Scale Rating --/--/K-4

Senior Unsecured BB

Recovery Rating 3

Commercial Paper K-4

Commercial Paper B

Ratings Withdrawn

To From

Stora Kopparbergs Bergslags AB

Corporate Credit Rating NR BB/Stable/B