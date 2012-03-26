(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 26 -

Overview

-- On March 19, 2012, United Parcel Service Inc. announced that it has reached an agreement to acquire TNT Express. To support this transaction, The Netherlands-based mail company PostNL N.V. has committed to tender its 29.8% share in TNT Express to UPS for a cash consideration of about EUR1.54 billion.

-- We understand that PostNL's management plans to use a large part of the proceeds for net debt reduction, which, if it materialized, could lead us to reassess the company's financial risk profile.

-- We are placing the 'BBB' long-term corporate credit rating on PostNL on CreditWatch with positive implications, reflecting potential for an upgrade of up to two notches.

-- We plan to resolve the CreditWatch placement once the sale is completed, and pending a further review of the company's operating strategy and financial policies.

Rating Action

On March 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'BBB' long-term corporate credit rating and senior unsecured debt rating on the Netherlands-based mail company PostNL N.V. on CreditWatch with positive implications. At the same time, we affirmed the 'A-2' short-term rating.