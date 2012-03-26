(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 26 -
OVERVIEW
-- We have assessed the performance of Lombard Street CLO I by applying
our relevant criteria and conducting credit and cash flow analyses.
-- Following our review and analysis of the transaction's performance, we
have raised our ratings on the class A, Rev Ln Fac, B, C, and E notes.
-- At the same time, we have also affirmed our rating on the class D
notes.
-- Lombard Street CLO I is a cash flow CLO transaction that securitizes
loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its credit ratings on Lombard Street CLO I
PLC's class A, Rev Ln Fac, B, C, and E notes. At the same time, we have affirmed our rating on
the class D notes (see list below).
Today's rating actions follow our assessment of the transaction's performance,
and the application of our relevant criteria for transactions of this type.
For our review of the transaction's performance, we used data from the trustee
report (dated Feb. 16, 2012), in addition to our cash flow analysis. We have
taken into account recent developments in the transaction, and have applied
our 2010 counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty And Supporting Obligations
Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 6, 2010), as well as our cash
flow criteria (see "Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For
Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs," published on Sept. 17, 2009).
From our analysis, we have observed a decline in the proportion of assets that
we consider to be rated in the 'CCC' category ('CCC+', 'CCC', and 'CCC-'), and
an increase in the proportion of defaulted assets (rated 'CC', 'SD' [selective
default], and 'D') since we last reviewed the transaction (see "Transaction
Update: Lombard Street CLO I PLC," published on April 16, 2010).
We have also noted an increase in the weighted-average spread earned on
Lombard Street CLO I's collateral pool. All par value tests are now in
compliance with their minimum requirement triggers, compared with the class C,
D, and E notes failing their par value tests during our April 2010 review.
With a shorter weighted-average life, the scenario default rates have reduced
at each rating level since our previous review.
We have subjected the capital structure to a cash flow analysis in order to
determine the break-even default rate. In our analysis, we have used the
reported portfolio balance that we consider to be performing, the principal
cash balance, the current weighted-average spread, and the weighted-average
recovery rates that we considered to be appropriate. We have incorporated
various cash flow stress scenarios using various default patterns, levels, and
timings for each liability rating category, in conjunction with different
interest rate stress scenarios.
Taking into account our credit and cash flow analyses and our 2010
counterparty criteria, we consider the credit enhancement available to the
class A, Rev Ln Fac, B, C, and E notes in this transaction to be commensurate
with higher ratings. We have therefore raised our ratings on these classes of
notes.
We consider the credit enhancement available for the class D notes to be
commensurate with the current rating. We have therefore affirmed our rating on
the class D notes.
None of the notes was constrained by the application of the largest obligor
default test, a supplemental stress test we introduced in our 2009 criteria
update for corporate collateralized debt obligations (CDOs) (see "Update To
Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic
CDOs," published on Sept. 17, 2009).
We have analyzed the derivative counterparty exposure to the transaction under
scenarios where the counterparty failed to perform. We have concluded that the
derivative exposure is currently sufficiently limited, so as not to affect the
assigned ratings.
Lombard Street CLO I is a cash flow collateralized loan obligation (CLO)
transaction that securitizes loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate
firms.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this
credit rating report is available here.