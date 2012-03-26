(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 26 - Fitch Ratings has maintained BHF-Bank AG's Long- and Short-term Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) of 'A-' and 'F2' on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The agency has also maintained
the bank's 'bbb' Viability Rating (VR) on RWN. A full list of rating actions is at the end of
this comment.
Fitch first placed BHF's IDRs on RWN on 7 July 2011 to reflect the announcement that its
parent, Deutsche Bank AG (DB), had entered into exclusive negotiations with financial
investor RHJ (not rated) regarding a potential sale of BHF to RHJ's wholly-owned subsidiary
Kleinwort Benson Group (KBG, not rated). The ratings remain on RWN pending a decision on the
sale.
BHF's IDRs reflect Fitch's view that the likelihood of support from DB will remain high as
long as DB remains BHF's ultimate majority owner. Should a sale to RHJ or one of its
subsidiaries go ahead, Fitch would expect to downgrade BHF's Long-term IDR to the level of its
VR, so by at least two notches.
The RWN on BHF's VR of 'bbb' reflects the uncertainty surrounding the future owner's
intentions regarding BHF's strategy, positioning and restructuring and, related to this, Fitch's
concerns about how the bank's franchise and earnings would develop under new ownership. Fitch's
assessment of the appropriate rating level and Outlook would focus on the new owner's business
model and strategy for BHF, BHF's ability to generate sustainable profit from a low risk profile
and whether the liquidity cushion built up in recent months will be robust enough to absorb
potential losses of customer deposits.
In this context, Fitch notes that the bank is showing success in de-risking its balance
sheet with substantial support from DB. This includes the reduction of its securities portfolio,
as well as measures taken to improve efficiency and refocus strategy on private banking as well
as customer-driven advisory and lending activities.
If the sale was aborted, Fitch would expect DB to relinquish its sale endeavours and look to
absorb the business into its own. Should this happen, Fitch would resolve the RWN and probably
look to withdraw the VR. The uncertain fate of BHF's various business lines would limit the
upside on the IDR.
Fitch said that it is difficult to predict the timing of a decision on the sale process and
it could take more than a further three months and the outcome is still uncertain. Fitch expects
to next review the ratings once the sale has been finalised. Resolving the RWN will also require
an understanding of the new owner's future strategy with regard to BHF. In addition, Fitch said
that delaying a decision on the sale over an extended period of time is a potential risk to
BHF's franchise and employee's morale, which could be detrimental to the VR and would trigger an
intermediate rating action.
Fitch's latest rating action on BHF was to downgrade the bank's IDRs to 'A-' and 'F2' from
'A' and 'F1' respectively on 15 December 2011 to reflect the simultaneous downgrade of DB's
Long-term IDR to 'A+' from 'AA-' in the context of its review of global trading and universal
banks. At the same time, BHF's IDRs and Support Rating were maintained on RWN to reflect the
ongoing sale process. The VR was last maintained on RWN on 1 November 2011 in the context of a
full review.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR 'A-' RWN maintained
Short-term IDR 'F2' RWN maintained
Viability Rating at 'bbb' RWN maintained
Support Rating at '1' RWN maintained