Sept 16- Fitch Ratings has downgraded TenneT Holdings B.V.'s (TenneT) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating to 'BBB+' from 'A-' and its EUR500m perpetual capital securities to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'. The agency has also removed the ratings from Rating Watch Negative (RWN) and assigned a Negative Outlook to the Long-term IDR.

Simultaneously, Fitch has withdrawn TenneT's ratings. The ratings withdrawal is due to the fact that Fitch's coverage of TenneT is no longer relevant to the agency's overall coverage, in combination with an expectation of limited public information in the future.

The rating actions follow the announcement of a EUR600m equity injection into TenneT from the Dutch government, which owns the company. This is likely to occur in two tranches of EUR300m, the first in H211 and the second in H112. The equity injection, which is part of the Dutch government's interim budget report, has been approved by the Dutch lower house, but has yet to be ratified by the Dutch upper house. Fitch anticipates this will occur in October 2011.

While the equity injection, together with the proceeds from the potential sale of 49% stakes in German offshore power cables and future offshore connections, stabilises TenneT's financial profile, it is insufficient to improve TenneT's capital structure to levels commensurate with a 'BBB+' standalone rating. The rating currently incorporates a one-notch uplift to reflect state support, due to TenneT's 100% Dutch government ownership, its strategic importance to the government, and some evidence of financial support, in line with Fitch's Parent Subsidiary Rating Linkage Criteria. TenneT's large capex programme will contribute to TenneT's interest coverage and leverage remaining weak in 2011-13, compared to European peers. Fitch expects funds-from-operations net adjusted leverage to be between 6.8x-7x in 2011-13, assuming total capex of around EUR2bn.

TenneT's ratings continue to reflect its strong business profile as the monopoly Dutch transmission system operator (TSO) and one of the largest of the four TSOs in Germany. It has a strong efficiency track record, its earnings are almost wholly regulated and it benefits from stable and transparent regulatory frameworks in the Netherlands and Germany.

TenneT owns and operates the high voltage transmission grid in the Netherlands, as well as cross-border connections and the 100kV/150kV grid in the Zuid-Holland province. TenneT acquired transpower, one of the four TSO's in Germany in 2010.