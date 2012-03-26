(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 26 -

Summary analysis -- HDI Versicherung AG 26-Mar-2012

CREDIT RATING: Country: Austria

Local currency A/Stable/--

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

02-Oct-2009 A/-- --/--

Rationale

The ratings on Austria-based HDI Versicherung AG (HDI Austria) reflect what Standard & Poor's Services sees as the company's strategic importance to the Germany-based Talanx Primary Insurance Group (TPG; core operating entities rated A+/Stable/--). The ratings also reflect Standard & Poor's assessment of HDI Austria's capitalization as "very strong" and its operating performance as "strong."

Offsetting these positive factors, in our view, is the company's limited competitive strength in the highly competitive personal-lines business in Austria and continued pressure on its underwriting performance in motor and legal-expense insurance.

We regard HDI Austria as strategically important to TPG, mainly because of the successful execution of HDI Austria's industrial lines in Austria and, via branch offices, in the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, in line with the group's international strategy. Because of HDI Austria's strategic importance to TPG, the ratings are two notches above HDI Austria's stand-alone credit profile, reflecting implicit group support. In line with our criteria, the ratings could benefit from up to three notches, but are capped at one notch below the ratings on the core operating subsidiaries of TPG. This means that the ratings on HDI Austria would remain unchanged if we lowered the company's stand-alone profile by one notch.

We view the company's capitalization in 2011 as very strong, owing to extremely strong capital adequacy and strong quality of capital. We view capitalization as very strong, even after dividend payments to the parent of EUR11.5 million in 2011. The balance sheet is, in our view, further protected by comprehensive quota-share and catastrophe reinsurance cover. We expect capitalization to remain very strong in 2012.

We regard HDI Austria's operating performance as strong, based on its track record of sound underwriting and bottom-line results. In 2011, the company posted a combined ratio of 92%, return on equity (ROE) of about 14%, and net income of about EUR6.5 million. The improved net combined ratio mainly stemmed from reduced claims from industrial lines. The combined ratio is the industry's leading underwriting profitability metric; the lower the combined ratio, the more profitable, and a ratio of more than 100% signifies an underwriting loss. We estimate that the combined ratio will be 98% or better in 2012, translating into net income of EUR7 million-EUR8 million and ROE of 16%-18%. In addition, we expect HDI Austria to achieve a return on capital that is well in line with TPG's expectations and intrinsic value-creation approach.

We view HDI Austria's competitive strength in private-lines business as limited, owing to the company's small size and major focus on only two selected business lines, motor and legal protection. We consider HDI Austria's market share of 4%-5% in both motor and legal protection modest in the highly concentrated Austrian insurance market. Moreover, high competition in motor insurance and increasing claims in legal-expense insurance, due to economic uncertainties, could continue to put pressure on underwriting performance, in our view.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our anticipation that HDI Austria will remain strategically important to TPG. This is based on our assumption of the successful and profitable continuation of HDI Austria's business model and, in particular, the industrial-lines business, in line with the group's strategy.

We could lower the ratings if we lowered the ratings on the core operating entities of TPG.

Likewise, we could raise the ratings if we were to raise the ratings on the core operating entities of TPG.

