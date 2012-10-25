UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Oct 25 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Prudential Annuities Ltd. ------------------------------ 25-Oct-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: Country: United Kingdom
Local currency AA/Negative/--
Primary SIC: Life insurance
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
22-Sep-2009 AA/-- --/--
29-Jan-2003 AA+/-- --/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
Finl Strength Rtg AA/Negative 22-Sep-2009
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts