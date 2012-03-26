BRIEF-BWR Exploration Inc announces $740,000 private placement financing
* BWR Exploration Inc announces $740,000 private placement financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 26 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Flextronics International Ltd. ---------------- 26-Mar-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BB+/Stable/-- Country: Singapore
Primary SIC: Printed circuit
boards
Mult. CUSIP6: 33938E
Mult. CUSIP6: 33939K
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
04-Jan-2001 BB+/-- BB+/--
04-Feb-1999 BB/-- BB/--
===============================================================================
Rationale
The rating on Singapore-based Flextronics International Ltd. reflects Standard & Poor's expectation that the electronics manufacturing company will sustain its current levels of profitability and leverage, despite highly competitive market conditions. With annual revenues of approximately $29 billion, Flextronics provides electronic manufacturing services to a broad range of industries and maintains leadership market share in the data networking, telecomm, servers and storage, medical, automotive, and industrial end markets. The company's "fair" business risk profile (based on our criteria) reflects its good market position as the second-largest global EMS provider, offset by highly competitive and cyclical industry dynamics and sectorwide low profit margins.
* BWR Exploration Inc announces $740,000 private placement financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On Feb 13, 2017 co entered into agreement and plan of merger with Allergan Holdco US, Inc. for $56.50 per share in cash
* FDA approves new psoriasis drug Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: