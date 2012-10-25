Rationale

The outlook revision reflects the risk that prospective capital adequacy may not be supportive of the current ratings given ongoing pressure from low interest rates and increases in capital requirements linked to growth, and the potential risks relating to a continued relative trend away from the group's historic U.K. strength. The group's risk profile continues to evolve toward Asian operations that, as a whole, we currently view as having a weaker credit profile than the group's U.K. operations, and also greater relative exposure to higher risk products in the U.S.

We continue to assess capitalization as very strong, although we note increased capital requirements from within the U.K operating entity, Prudential Assurance Company (PAC), due to the low interest rate environment, and the overall group capital requirements linked to growth outside the U.K.

The pressure on capitalization has to some extent been offset by the resilient operating performance and recent track record of profitability despite challenging macroeconomic conditions. For instance, its new-business margins remain broadly unchanged from last year at very strong levels. This resilience is partly attributable to the group's current geographic and risk-profile diversity, as well as capital allocation discipline and an ongoing focus on maximizing shareholder value. However, we believe that higher margins are also, in part, reflective of exposure to higher risk products such as variable annuities in the U.S.

We anticipate continued industry-wide pressure on operating performance and although we expect capital allocation discipline to persist, there may be profitability pressures and some volatility over the rating horizon. The extent to which this leads to our reassessment of operating performance, or retained earnings becoming insufficient to replenish capital and meet future capital requirements over the rating horizon, could affect our view of the group's financial risk profile.

The current diversification provided by the balance of the group across geographies and product types is one of the factors underpinning our current assessment of a very strong group business profile. However, the group's risk profile and geographic spread will continue to evolve over the rating horizon toward Asian operations that, as a whole, we currently view as having a weaker credit profile than the group's U.K. operations, and also greater relative exposure to higher risk products in the U.S. For instance, it has made significant progress regarding its target to double the 2009 amount of new business profits and IFRS operating profits generated from Asia by 2013. We expect the focus on growth in Asia to continue and for JNL's competitive position result in further growth of variable-annuity sales, along with the associated risks.

The increasing contribution by the non-U.K. businesses to revenues, earnings, and internal dividends will increase the group's global spread. Our base-case assumption, however, is that the stable earnings stream from PAC will remain resilient and above GBP200 million per year. While this shift will bring diversification, we consider Prudential's U.S. business as higher risk given its product mix, and the group's Asian operations, as a whole, as currently exhibiting a relatively weaker credit profile compared to the U.K. We anticipate that these risks will become more important within the risk profile of the group over the rating horizon. The risks within the U.S. arise from the complexity of the embedded guarantees within the annuity products and the exposure to market risks. Risks in Asia differ across the region but arise predominantly from sovereign risks, evolving regulatory frameworks, and the distribution landscape.

Although we expect the group's very strong business and financial risk profiles to remain intact over the rating horizon, current trends could pressure our very strong assessments. This would depend on the pace and risk profile of growth and crucially the management of associated risks. We expect the group's strong ERM framework to continue to play an important role in managing these risks. While we have seen ongoing diversification within Asia and greater anticipated earnings balance within the U.S. from the Reassure America Life Insurance Co. acquisition, this is slightly offset by risks linked to the group's ongoing pace and profile of growth. The risk is that the prospective group profile either brings increased financial and industry risks, not offset by other elements of our analysis, or reduces the overall credit from a balanced and diverse geographic and earnings profile across the group as a whole.

The ratings on the group's core operating entities reflect our view of the group's diversified and material competitive position in its chosen markets, very strong operating performance, very strong financial flexibility, and strong ERM framework. These factors are offset by the current and prospective pressures on capital adequacy and the continued shift of the credit profile of the group away from the U.K.

Outlook

The negative outlook mainly reflects the risk that prospective capital adequacy may not be supportive of the current ratings given ongoing pressure from the low interest rate environment and growth in capital requirements, and the potential risks relating to a continued trend away from the group's historic strength in the U.K.

We may lower the ratings if we see that:

-- There is further pressure on group capital adequacy either from the U.K. business, growth, or the macroeconomic environment leading to an downward revision of our assessment of capitalization to strong; or

-- Operating performance does not continue to be resilient to ongoing financial market pressures, measured by profitability metrics across each part of the group; or

-- The evolution in the profile of the group away from the U.K. either 1. weakens the financial risk profile, measured by our analysis of capital and risk metrics across the different business units, and increases the volatility of capital adequacy over the rating horizon; or 2. weakens our assessment of the business profile and operating performance, which may result from increased reliance on higher risk products within the overall earnings profile.

We may revise the outlook to stable if:

-- Capitalization remains resilient, at very strong; and

-- Continued growth in operating earnings, based on IFRS and EEV metrics and maintenance of overall very strong profitability levels with pretax new business margins remaining resilient above 7% (based on new business profits to present value of new business premiums); and

-- The evolution in the group's profile is achieved through balanced diversification in products and markets that do not increase our assessment of the group's risk profile. This depends fundamentally on the pace and risk profile of growth, the management of the associated risks, and continued improvements in the credit profiles of the U.S. and Asian operations.

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

Prudential PLC

Counterparty Credit Rating A+/Negative/A-1 A+/Stable/A-1

Jackson National Life Insurance Co.

Counterparty Credit Rating

Local Currency AA/Negative/A-1+ AA/Stable/A-1+

Jackson National Life Insurance Co.

Prudential Assurance Co. Ltd. (The)

Prudential Annuities Ltd.

Jackson National Life Insurance Co. of New York

Financial Strength Rating

Local Currency AA/Negative/-- AA/Stable/--

Jackson National Life Insurance Co. of New York

Prudential Assurance Co. Ltd. (The)

rudential Annuities Ltd.

Counterparty Credit Rating

Local Currency AA/Negative/-- AA/Stable/--

Ratings Affirmed

Prudential PLC

Senior Unsecured A+

Junior Subordinated A-

Commercial Paper A-1

Jackson National Life Funding LLC

Senior Secured AA

Jackson National Life Global Funding

Senior Secured AA

Jackson National Life Insurance Co.

Subordinated A+

NB: This list does not include all ratings affected.