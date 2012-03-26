SunPower posts bigger quarterly loss
Feb 15 SunPower Corp's quarterly loss widened, as the No. 2 U.S. solar panel maker took a bigger restructuring charge.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 26 -
Summary analysis -- Ukraine --------------------------------------- 26-Mar-2012
CREDIT RATING: B+/Negative/B Country: Ukraine
Primary SIC: Sovereign
Mult. CUSIP6: 126826
Mult. CUSIP6: 603674
Mult. CUSIP6: 903724
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
13-Sep-2011 B+/B B+/B
29-Jul-2010 BB-/B B+/B
17-May-2010 B+/B B/B
11-Mar-2010 B/B B-/C
25-Feb-2009 B-/C CCC+/C
24-Oct-2008 B+/B B/B
12-Jun-2008 BB-/B B+/B
Rationale
The ratings on Ukraine are constrained by our view of the government's unwillingness to make further structural improvements to the public finances; and by its highly leveraged financial sector with considerable nonperforming loans (NPLs). The ratings are supported by relatively low levels of public sector debt, a large commodity endowment, and relatively strong growth potential.
