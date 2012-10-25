(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 25 -
Overview
-- We have reassessed Swiss canton of St. Gallen's current and projected
budgetary performance.
-- We now think that the canton's prospects for recovery to a
structurally balanced budget have slowed and we see the canton's budgetary
performance projected for 2012-2014 as being weaker than we previously
expected.
-- St. Gallen has a very wealthy economic environment and operates in an
institutional framework that we classify as "predictable and supportive".
-- We are therefore revising our outlook on St. Gallen to stable from
positive and affirming our 'AA+/A-1+'credit ratings on St. Gallen.
-- The stable outlook reflects our view that the canton will be able to
reduce expenditures and increase taxes to address its structural deficit over
the medium term.
Rating Action
On Oct. 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services revised its outlook on the
Swiss canton of St. Gallen to stable from positive. At the same time, the
'AA+' long-term and 'A-1+' short-term issuer credit ratings were affirmed.
Rationale
We revised the outlook to stable from positive following our assessment of St.
Gallen's current and projected budgetary performance. It reflects our view
that the canton's prospects for recovery to a structurally balanced budget
faster than in our base-case have diminished.
We affirmed our ratings on St. Gallen because the canton has a very wealthy
economic environment and operates in an institutional framework that we
classify as "predictable and supportive". The ratings on St. Gallen are also
underpinned by the canton's strong financial management, which results in very
low tax-supported debt and high levels of cash and reserves.
These strengths, however, are partly counterbalanced by a temporary
deterioration in fiscal performance and a contingent liability stemming mainly
from the cantonal bank, St.Galler Kantonalbank (SGKB; not rated).
St. Gallen benefits from the "predictable and supportive" Swiss institutional
framework. The framework, among other elements, includes a strong national
equalization system, which generates a predictable revenue source for St.
Gallen as a beneficiary of the system. While St. Gallen, with an income per
capita at about 86% of the Swiss average (2010), displays a somewhat weaker
economic profile in a national comparison, internationally we classify it as a
wealthy economy with a GDP per capita at about US$63,600.
The ratings are further supported by the cantonal management's historically
good financial policies, which have demonstrated the canton's ongoing
commitment to fiscal consolidation, as well as very prudent debt management.
We expect budgetary consolidation over the next three years to be difficult
because of pressures arising from larger health and social costs and low
growth in tax revenues.
Contrary to our previous expectation that St. Gallen's budgetary performance
could improve faster than we had projected under our former base-case
scenario, the past year has shown that St. Gallen's path to structurally
balanced accounts is more challenging than we anticipated.
While our new base-case scenario already includes the savings measure proposed
under "Sparpaket II" and the measures depicted in the budgetary proposal for
2013--including a tax increase--further savings or revenue-generating measures
would be needed to finally return to fully balanced budgets.
As a result, in our new base-case we expect the canton's operating balance as
a percentage of operating revenues to average a weak negative 1.6% over our
forecast horizon 2010-2014 compared with negative 0.7% for 2009-2013, albeit
with a positive trend toward a balanced operating budget in 2014.
However, we don't think that a consistently negative balance after capital
accounts in this scenario will trigger a debt accumulation, because the canton
will likely use its large cash reserves to cover the budgetary deficit in
2012-2014. Consequently, we project St. Gallen's tax-supported debt will
remain at about 18% of operating revenues in 2012-2014, which is very low in
our opinion.
The ratings also take into account St. Gallen's guarantee for its cantonal
bank, SGKB, which is the canton's largest contingent liability. The canton is
the major shareholder and carries most of the bank's liabilities. In the event
of financial distress at the bank, the canton's creditworthiness could be
considerably burdened. However, we view the likelihood of this risk
materializing as very low over the forecast period (through 2014), owing to
our estimate of a strong underlying credit risk for SGKB.
Liquidity
The short-term rating is 'A-1+'. We assess St. Gallen's liquidity position as
very positive for the rating. Although we anticipate a gradual weakening of
the canton's liquidity position to cover budget deficits, in our base-case
scenario we expect the canton's cash to exceed by 8x its debt service falling
due over the next 12 months.
Furthermore, the canton has one committed bank line of Swiss franc 150 million
available. St. Gallen's liquidity position is also based on excellent market
access and expected further availability of cash thanks to its ownership of
SGKB. The next financial debt maturities are in 2013, and thereafter
concentrated in 2018 and 2020. We expect debt service to remain below 2.0% of
operating revenues over the next three years.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that St. Gallen's currently affluent
liquidity position will help cover its temporarily wider deficits without debt
accumulation before cost-containing measures gradually improve budgetary
performance.
We could take a negative rating action on St. Gallen within the next two years
if, in line with our downside-case scenario, the canton's budgetary
performance were to deteriorate beyond currently forecast levels, for example
as a result of a discontinuation of savings measures or not implementing tax
increases. A situation where SGKB were to face financial distress, thereby
triggering support measures by its owner, could contribute to negative
pressure on the rating on the canton. However, we view these events as highly
unlikely due to the canton's prudent management and SGKB's strong credit
profile.
We currently don't see a realistic upside-case scenario that would lead to a
positive rating action on St. Gallen within the next two years.
Related Criteria And Research
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit
Portal, unless otherwise stated.
-- Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing The Liquidity Of Non-U.S.
Local And Regional Governments And Related Entities And For Rating Their
Commercial Paper Programs, Oct. 15, 2009
-- Methodology For Rating International Local And Regional Governments,
Sept. 20, 2010
Ratings List
CreditWatch/Outlook Action; Ratings Affirmed
To From
St. Gallen (Canton of)
Issuer Credit Rating AA+/Stable/A-1+ AA+/Positive/A-1+