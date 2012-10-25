(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 25 - Fitch Ratings has assigned VCL Multi-Compartment S.A.'s EUR1,030.1m class A and class B notes - to be issued under Compartment 16 - final ratings as follows:

Class A Notes (ISIN: XS0821742144), due July 2018: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; Tranche Thickness (TT) 93 %; Tranche Thickness Loss Multiple (TTML) 116.3x

Class B Notes (ISIN: XS0821743977), due July 2018: 'A+sf'; Outlook Stable; TT 2.8%; TTML 3.5%

The rating is based on Fitch's assessment of Volkswagen Leasing GmbH's (VWL) origination and servicing procedures, Fitch's expectations of future asset performance, the available credit enhancement, and the transaction's legal structure. Volkswagen Leasing GmbH is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Volkswagen Financial Services AG, which in turn is 100%-owned by Volkswagen AG ('A-' / Positive/'F2').

The issuance proceeds will be used to purchase a portfolio of lease receivables originated by Volkswagen Leasing GmbH within Germany. The EUR1,075m preliminary portfolio consists of 93,566 lease contracts with 57,213 lessees. It is highly granular with an average single debtor exposure of 0.02% and the top 20 lessees contributing 0.66% of the initial outstanding pool balance. The deal shares many of the transaction and portfolio characteristics of the previous VCL issuances.

Initial credit enhancement (CE) for the class A notes will be 8.2% and 5.4% for the class B notes. The initial available over-collateralisation (OC) equals the purchase price discount (1.2%), cash reserve (1.2%), the subordinated loan (3%) and for the class A notes OC, the size of the class B notes (2.8%).

Fitch has derived its default and recovery assumptions from historical loss data and the performance of previous VCL transactions. The observed losses have decreased significantly since the start of the historical loss data delivery in 2002. In Fitch's view, this is due to both better economic conditions compared with 2003-2005 and 2008-2009, and improvements in origination/servicing. A default assumption of 2% and a high to median stress (5.5x for 'AAAsf') was applied. This reflects the low absolute level of the assumption and Fitch's through the cycle rating approach.

Fitch's recovery assumption is derived from performance data for previous VCL transactions as no historical recovery data was provided. Fitch has used a recovery assumption of 60% which was stressed with a low to median recovery haircut (45% for 'AAAsf'). This reflects the stable observed recoveries and strong recovery process.

The outlook for the German economy is stable for the next 12 months. A slowdown in the economy is possible, but a recession is unlikely. Corporate insolvencies, which are a loss driver for this transaction, are at a historically low level. A significant increase in corporate insolvencies is unlikely in the near term.

A new issue report, including further information on transaction related stress and sensitivity analysis, and material sources of information that were used to prepare the credit rating is available at www.fitchratings.com.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: VCL Multi-Compartment S.A. - Compartment 16

