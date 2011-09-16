The rating is constrained by the project's full exposure to traffic risks;
although it is an operating road (freeway) with existing through traffic, the
actual usage of the road in terms of traffic demand will become clear only after
the commercial operation date (COD). The rating is also constrained by the
uncertainty about the medium and long-term growth rate of traffic on the road
and GPL's limited experience in operating toll road projects. Fitch notes that
the vehicular growth rates assumed in the forecasts are aggressive.
That being said, the project has seemingly strong revenue potential as
portrayed in the traffic consultant's study in 2010. The 207km stretch is part
of the State Highway 1 (SH-1), connecting the important districts of Hyderabad,
Medak and Karimnagar with the presence of various industrial/ commercial units
including coal mines, a cement plant, thermal power stations and fertilizer
plants located in near-by areas. Alternative roads (NH-7 and NH-202) are not
considered to offer meaningful competition as they are at least 12% longer and
vehicles would need to pass through connecting state roads that do not offer the
same quality.
The rating is constrained by residual construction risks over the 30-month
period leading to COD, before tolling can commence. Although nearly 20% of the
construction is completed, appointed date has not yet been notified. About 10%
of the land and the right of way required for the lane expansion remain to be
handed over by the grantor. The risks are however mitigated by the presence of
fixed-price, date-certain construction contracts with experienced engineering,
procurement and construction (EPC) contractors Gayatri Projects Limited
(GPL,the sponsor) and Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited
(MEIL).
The contracts have adequate provisions for liquidated damages by the EPC
contractors for any completions delays. Also, GPL has provided an undertaking to
meet any cost overrun, shortfalls in government grants during implementation and
any escalation in operations and maintenance expenses over and above the
budgeted cost. This is an important rating consideration.
Fitch notes the possibility that the grantor may require the project to
undertake construction on a slightly longer alignment, which could result in a
cost escalation, not quantifiable at this juncture. However, the 'change of
scope' clause in the concession allows the project to claim for the government
reimbursement for such capex incurred. The interim financing will reportedly be
to the account of the EPC contractors.
A tight loan amortization schedule with the debt expected to be fully paid
in only 13 years results in very thin base case debt service coverage.
Therefore, HKRRL's ability to absorb materially low traffic growth or high
financing costs is limited. Exposure to a variable interest rate on the term
loan is a risk. Further, increases in interest rates could push the already thin
coverage levels very close to break-even. After COD, a six-month debt service
reserve account, annual provisions towards major maintenance and dividend
distribution restriction (below 1.10x debt service coverage ratio) provide some
comfort.
HKRRL is a special purpose company, incorporated to implement a lane
expansion (from two to four lanes) project on a design, build, finance, operate
and transfer basis under a 25-year concession from the Andhra Pradesh Road
Development Corporation (APRDC). HKRRL is owned by Gayatri Group (74%) and DLF
Infra Holding (26%). The project cost is estimated at INR22,090m, which is being
funded by a term loan of INR15,250m, sponsor contribution of INR2,300m and
positive grant of INR4,540m.