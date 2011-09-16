The rating is constrained by the project's full exposure to traffic risks; although it is an operating road (freeway) with existing through traffic, the actual usage of the road in terms of traffic demand will become clear only after the commercial operation date (COD). The rating is also constrained by the uncertainty about the medium and long-term growth rate of traffic on the road and GPL's limited experience in operating toll road projects. Fitch notes that the vehicular growth rates assumed in the forecasts are aggressive.

That being said, the project has seemingly strong revenue potential as portrayed in the traffic consultant's study in 2010. The 207km stretch is part of the State Highway 1 (SH-1), connecting the important districts of Hyderabad, Medak and Karimnagar with the presence of various industrial/ commercial units including coal mines, a cement plant, thermal power stations and fertilizer plants located in near-by areas. Alternative roads (NH-7 and NH-202) are not considered to offer meaningful competition as they are at least 12% longer and vehicles would need to pass through connecting state roads that do not offer the same quality.

The rating is constrained by residual construction risks over the 30-month period leading to COD, before tolling can commence. Although nearly 20% of the construction is completed, appointed date has not yet been notified. About 10% of the land and the right of way required for the lane expansion remain to be handed over by the grantor. The risks are however mitigated by the presence of fixed-price, date-certain construction contracts with experienced engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractors Gayatri Projects Limited (GPL,the sponsor) and Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited (MEIL).

The contracts have adequate provisions for liquidated damages by the EPC contractors for any completions delays. Also, GPL has provided an undertaking to meet any cost overrun, shortfalls in government grants during implementation and any escalation in operations and maintenance expenses over and above the budgeted cost. This is an important rating consideration.

Fitch notes the possibility that the grantor may require the project to undertake construction on a slightly longer alignment, which could result in a cost escalation, not quantifiable at this juncture. However, the 'change of scope' clause in the concession allows the project to claim for the government reimbursement for such capex incurred. The interim financing will reportedly be to the account of the EPC contractors.

A tight loan amortization schedule with the debt expected to be fully paid in only 13 years results in very thin base case debt service coverage. Therefore, HKRRL's ability to absorb materially low traffic growth or high financing costs is limited. Exposure to a variable interest rate on the term loan is a risk. Further, increases in interest rates could push the already thin coverage levels very close to break-even. After COD, a six-month debt service reserve account, annual provisions towards major maintenance and dividend distribution restriction (below 1.10x debt service coverage ratio) provide some comfort.

HKRRL is a special purpose company, incorporated to implement a lane expansion (from two to four lanes) project on a design, build, finance, operate and transfer basis under a 25-year concession from the Andhra Pradesh Road Development Corporation (APRDC). HKRRL is owned by Gayatri Group (74%) and DLF Infra Holding (26%). The project cost is estimated at INR22,090m, which is being funded by a term loan of INR15,250m, sponsor contribution of INR2,300m and positive grant of INR4,540m.